Letter from the editor: Fear is a phantom, but COVID remains a true danger

The actions within our power — social distancing, mask-wearing, getting vaccinated — lack prompt and clear results.

Initially, I probably was in a majority of ordinary folks who thought we might have two or three months of restrictions, the virus would wane and we’d go back to life as we’d known it. After a couple months, I thought it might grind on through 2020, and 2021 would reset to normal.

That was sort of true, but even if we must wear masks only in some circumstances and we can attend live events again, the economy isn’t stable and more than 3,200 Nebraskans have died — 1,000 more than have died on the state’s roads in the past 10 years.

Now, at the dawn of 2022, the uncertainty continues and hospitals are filling again.

Our editorial board agreed that these circumstances merited comment, but we were not clear what else is to be said in a society that politicized a public health crisis.