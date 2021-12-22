Letter from the editor: Fear is a phantom, but COVID remains a true danger

Let’s ponder fear.
At some point in my 30s, I largely quieted it in my life with the realization that almost all fear is of something that hasn’t happened. We worry that whatever is causing our anxiety might happen.
This thinking draws a distinction between “fear” and “danger.”
My experience with fear is that it can be all-consuming, making it hard to concentrate, robbing me of sleep and affecting my human interactions. In fear, I can be distracted, unable to focus well on tasks at hand.
In my youth, I feared not getting jobs that I thought I needed or that a new boss wouldn’t like me, that my girlfriend was attracted to someone else, that my crappy car would break down or, expecting a child later, that I’d be an incompetent parent or that our baby would not be healthy.
My few experiences with danger teach me that real danger typically is short-lived and, importantly, our bodies and psyche know how to respond. In those situations, the fear I’ve felt has been translated to action. I don’t have time to obsess and be distracted because I am naturally and almost unconsciously laser-focused on getting past the real risk right in front of me.
Examples: My car was rear-ended in a budding snowstorm at 11,000 feet elevation less than a mile from the western entrance to the Eisenhower Tunnel on Interstate 70. The rear bumper was torn half off, and a short, wide rectangular window at the back of the hatch was shattered, letting in cold, moisture and road grit.
No one was hurt in the crash, but the prospect of being stranded in a snowstorm at the Continental Divide with a broken car window posed a real and present danger. I pulled the bumper the rest of the way off and drove to Denver, one of the last cars through the tunnel before it closed for a few hours.
Action addresses danger and silences fear.
My throat cancer diagnosis when I was 52 brought waves of fear back into my life. Fear of death or disfigurement.
Once I had a treatment plan and the chemotherapy nurse told me that people who continued to exercise lightly during treatment fared better, I was able to take action to address the real danger. Having specific things to do, combined with my perspective that my fears were of phantoms, let me move steadily forward. But treatment and recovery had known timelines — I could see the end.
I find this musing acutely relevant to life during a pandemic.
While some people expected and warned of the possibility of a deadly global contagion, not many of us had it on our bingo card of bad things that might happen.
So we didn’t fear it.
Then it happened, dramatically altering life for nearly two years now, with no clear end in sight.
The actions within our power — social distancing, mask-wearing, getting vaccinated — lack prompt and clear results.
Initially, I probably was in a majority of ordinary folks who thought we might have two or three months of restrictions, the virus would wane and we’d go back to life as we’d known it. After a couple months, I thought it might grind on through 2020, and 2021 would reset to normal.
That was sort of true, but even if we must wear masks only in some circumstances and we can attend live events again, the economy isn’t stable and more than 3,200 Nebraskans have died — 1,000 more than have died on the state’s roads in the past 10 years.
Now, at the dawn of 2022, the uncertainty continues and hospitals are filling again.
Our editorial board agreed that these circumstances merited comment, but we were not clear what else is to be said in a society that politicized a public health crisis.
We thought we should say that freedom isn’t free — that the price of freedom for all of us is action by each of us. And that the freedom to decline vaccination carries danger to individuals and society as a whole. I toyed with the argument that people with heart disease and cancer — which with COVID make up the current top three causes of death in the United States — take medications with known side effects, but some people won’t get a vaccine to address that real danger because they fear undocumented potential side effects.
But writing an institutional opinion urging people to get vaccinated surely lacks the power of stories like that of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, who ended up in intensive care, able only to “sip” breaths. He now plans to get vaccinated.
Instead, I offer this personal meditation on fear and danger. We are on our way to 1 million Americans killed. Real danger is among us. Only action will vanquish it.
<&rule>
2021 Letters From the Editor by Randy Essex
Randy Essex is the executive editor of the Omaha World-Herald.
If we believe that racism is ingrained in our laws and systems, then identifying and rooting out those inequities is the morally right and American thing to do.
The World-Herald seeks to provide a variety of perspectives in our opinion section.
Customizable with a one-stop shop for schedules, the new HuskerExtra app makes it even easier to follow your favorite college team.
“Man, I miss that ice cream from Omaha,” Coleman Warren kept saying. So he learned to make it and created a nonprofit.
White males, with all the advantages we are afforded in society, accounted for more than two-thirds of suicides in 2019.
Among the needed improvements: Better biking amenities, enforcement of the noise ordinance, on-street electric-car recharging.
If you have cancer or diabetes or a broken leg, you likely are quick to follow doctors' advice. COVID is no different.
Maybe Nebraska isn't for everyone — but maybe it’s got advantages that are antidotes to some 21st century ills.
Our new premium digital offering combines the biggest and best Husker coverage in Nebraska.
Our contributors have told compelling stories, inspired readers and angered readers — sometimes all in the same column.
Our presentation on the featured locations also includes side trips to dining, shopping and historical areas, and a couple of casinos — something for everyone. We often overlook the treasures and fun close to home. Europe can wait — here’s hoping you can get out and enjoy the Heartland.
With 200 local items posted each month, here's your chance to learn A LOT about your city and state.
The lack of a shot clock in high school basketball can be frustrating, but changing the rule creates a new set of problems.
"What people want from energy is cold beer and hot showers. We don’t need to make that a partisan donnybrook."
Here's what Trump's lawyer was talking about when he praised Nebraska's "judicial thinking." But will the 127-year-old ruling actually help?
Letter from the editor: Rely on our experts for insight on everything from Huskers to city elections
"The Huskers are just one of the many topics we cover in the more than 150 local news, sports and opinion items we publish weekly online."
We are not going to be joining hands across America and singing “Kumbaya” anytime soon. But we can strive for civility — certainly we have more common cause than real reasons for division.
Our experience underscores the importance of getting tested if you have any suspicion of being exposed or before you mingle with loved ones.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex