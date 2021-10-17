Letter from the editor: How Omaha ice cream inspired a plan to feed the hungry in Arkansas

He kept thinking and talking to friends about how to create the nonprofit. They also would periodically hear him say, “Man, I miss that ice cream from Omaha.” Sitting in class one day, the two obsessions connected, and he saw ice cream as a way “to create a lasting engine for my nonprofit,” which soon had a $20,000 seed fund.

OK. But how do you get from there to having provided money for 15,000 meals for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in just a year?

First, you connect with the former president of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association — who also happens to live in northern Arkansas. He teaches you how to make premium ice cream and helps you make a 30-gallon test batch that you take back to Fayetteville in your dad’s pickup.

You find an ice cream machine for $10,000 — less than half the cost of a new one.

You find a place to make it. As it happens, the elementary school you attended in Farmington, a Fayetteville suburb, is recently vacant. It has a kitchen and your dad is on the school board. After a special zoning approval, you start selling pints in October 2020, delivering them around the Fayetteville area and giving most of any profit to the food bank.

All that happened.