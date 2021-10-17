Letter from the editor: How Omaha ice cream inspired a plan to feed the hungry in Arkansas

Coleman Warren couldn’t stop thinking about his experiences in Omaha helping feed needy youngsters. And the ice cream.
Warren, who is student government president at the University of Arkansas, was an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Omaha in the summer of 2019. He worked with Food Bank of the Heartland’s Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen summer lunch program “doing things that make it fun for the kids, like playing tag.”
Part of the AmeriCorps antipoverty program asks its volunteers to live on poverty wages — though they live with host families, which softens that aspect of the program. Warren and his fellow volunteers, including his fianceé, also were able to go out to eat once a week, thanks to some help from his mom.
One of those outings led the group to Ted & Wally’s in the Old Market and discovering the shop’s “unbelievably good” ice cream. “There was nothing like it in Fayetteville,” he said. “I raved about it to everyone.” Later in the summer, he and his fianceé discovered Coneflower Creamery in the Blackstone District and still more ice cream love.
That summer in Omaha “really changed my life,” he told me last week, inspiring him to think about how to help alleviate hunger in northwest Arkansas.
Warren, an industrial engineering and political science major, aims high. He talked with people about creating a nonprofit, but was reminded that he plans to leave Arkansas for graduate school, and such an effort likely would wither without his vision and energy.
He kept thinking and talking to friends about how to create the nonprofit. They also would periodically hear him say, “Man, I miss that ice cream from Omaha.” Sitting in class one day, the two obsessions connected, and he saw ice cream as a way “to create a lasting engine for my nonprofit,” which soon had a $20,000 seed fund.
OK. But how do you get from there to having provided money for 15,000 meals for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in just a year?
First, you connect with the former president of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association — who also happens to live in northern Arkansas. He teaches you how to make premium ice cream and helps you make a 30-gallon test batch that you take back to Fayetteville in your dad’s pickup.
You find an ice cream machine for $10,000 — less than half the cost of a new one.
You find a place to make it. As it happens, the elementary school you attended in Farmington, a Fayetteville suburb, is recently vacant. It has a kitchen and your dad is on the school board. After a special zoning approval, you start selling pints in October 2020, delivering them around the Fayetteville area and giving most of any profit to the food bank.
All that happened.
By the time I sampled Simple + Sweet premium ice cream last month, Warren had a trailer set up in the parking lot of a motorcycle shop. He was supposed to get it in May, but ended up driving to Memphis to pick it up. It opened on Sept. 22.
Six days later, in Fayetteville as my wife and I work on visiting every U.S. state, I Googled “ice cream near me,” as I am wont to do when visiting a new town. There’s a lesson here for even the smallest, newest business. Warren’s website was up to date with the trailer’s location, and had an “Our Story” blurb that tipped me to the Omaha connection.
Warren was delighted to hear my assessment that his ice cream is as good as Ted & Wally’s — I know too well, because I live just two blocks away. “We try to emulate anything they do,” he said.
A Truman Scholar, he plans to study rural policy and child hunger in graduate school at a university to be determined. He hopes Simple + Sweet enables him to start a nonprofit mobile feeding program.
Coleman Warren is 21. I suspect that we’ve not heard the last of him — his is the beginning of a fabulous American story marrying entrepreneurialism and service. A 21-cone salute to him.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex