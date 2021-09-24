Letter from the Editor: How the dark side of the American dream is killing White men

In Aspen or Omaha or small towns like Beatrice, where I grew up, it’s about how we measure failure and what we decide to do about it.

The American dream tells us from a young age that this nation affords each of us the opportunity to be whatever we want, which comes true for many, but certainly not all. Unspoken is the converse implication — especially for White men, born with advantages conferred by race and gender: If you can’t make it, it’s your fault and you are a failure.

Individuals can define success differently, but our upbringing and cultural norms teach us to keep score, and that we define winning in America in dollars and creature comforts.

I do not know all of the toxic expectations put on little girls or non-White Americans, but I know that little White boys learn that if they don’t succeed, it’s because they aren’t smart enough, savvy enough, determined enough or hardworking enough.

This implicit message can be crushing if, as adults, we fall short of our expectations.

I do not suggest that White men are oppressed or that America’s inexorably changing demographics are depriving us of success or anything else. I do think that fear of these changes is harming our politics and civility.