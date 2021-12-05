Letter from the editor: How we work to ensure robust discussion on our opinion pages

With the departure of our excellent editorial page editor, Geitner Simmons, who is taking a job with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we need to make some changes to The World-Herald’s editorial board and opinion pages.

First, a little step-back about the editorial board’s role and the concept of editorials, which can create some confusion in the digital era.

To clearly separate editorials from other content online, we mark ours with “Editorial:” to start headlines.

These articles are the official opinion of The World-Herald as a community institution. As our institutional opinion, they are unsigned, reflecting the consensus of the editorial board, not of any one person. They appear in print under the page heading “OPINION” to clearly separate them from news stories, which are not influenced by the institution’s official positions.

Other material on the opinion pages comes from local and national columnists and readers’ letters to the editor, which we call The Public Pulse.