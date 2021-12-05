Letter from the editor: How we work to ensure robust discussion on our opinion pages

With the departure of our excellent editorial page editor, Geitner Simmons, who is taking a job with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we need to make some changes to The World-Herald’s editorial board and opinion pages.
First, a little step-back about the editorial board’s role and the concept of editorials, which can create some confusion in the digital era.
To clearly separate editorials from other content online, we mark ours with “Editorial:” to start headlines.
These articles are the official opinion of The World-Herald as a community institution. As our institutional opinion, they are unsigned, reflecting the consensus of the editorial board, not of any one person. They appear in print under the page heading “OPINION” to clearly separate them from news stories, which are not influenced by the institution’s official positions.
Other material on the opinion pages comes from local and national columnists and readers’ letters to the editor, which we call The Public Pulse.
The only other place in the paper or on our digital platforms where opinions are expressed is in sports columns. That created some confusion recently when we editorialized in favor of retaining Scott Frost as Husker football coach and then a couple of our columnists criticized aspects of his work, but columnists’ observations can fairly differ from the newspaper’s official stance.
With Geitner’s departure, our editorial board will consist of Publisher Ava Thomas, Managing Editor Paul Goodsell and me from The World-Herald. Jeremy Aspen, a local businessman who’s politically engaged, has served as a community representative. In January, he’ll be joined by LaVonya Goodwin, a North Omaha community and business leader. Cindy Gonzalez, a veteran World-Herald reporter, serves as adviser to the board. As a reporter, she doesn’t write editorials, but we lean on her extensive community knowledge to help ensure that our discussions include the right context.
In addition to editorials, regular local opinion content comes from 13 community columnists, including Aspen and Goodwin — whose individual columns are separate from editorials and not discussed in board meetings. Geitner also will begin writing a column separate from editorials.
The other community columnists are Kyle Arganbright, banker, brewer and mayor of Valentine; Leia Baez, a native South Omahan; Weysan Dun, retired FBI agent; Laura Ebke, a former state legislator and school board member; Rick Galusha, Bellevue University political science professor, radio host and former Old Market business leader; Courtney Allen-Gentry, a public health nurse who grew up in North Omaha; Preston Love Jr., longtime community engagement activist; Elexis Martinez, a Bellevue University grad student and basketball player; George Mills, former Husker and county commissioner; Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc.; and Erica Wassinger, who works with business start-ups.
I immensely enjoy working with that group, which includes six people who lean right, five who lean left and two whose politics I simply don’t know or care about. They bring a rich range of perspective to their commentary.
We have been publishing six editorial pages per week plus an op-ed page on Sundays. One small change starting this week is that we will scale back on Saturdays, most weeks publishing a half-page of letters and no columns or editorials.
We strongly encourage guest opinions on local, state and regional matters — we call them Midlands Voices. Email them to me, randy.essex@owh.com.
The goals of our opinion pages are accountability for public officials, policies and conduct; interesting commentary; and robust discussion.
We don’t always agree with each other in editorial board meetings; our news and sports staffers aren’t expected to agree with editorial positions; and we certainly don’t expect readers to agree with all of our opinion content. That would make for a very boring product and wouldn’t provoke much thought — which is our ultimate goal.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182, Twitter.com/randyessex