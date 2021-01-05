Letter from the editor: My mild COVID case shows importance of testing and safety measures

My wife and I just got lucky.
No, that’s not what I mean. Goodness!
We have freshly recovered from relatively brief and mostly mild cases of COVID-19. Our experience underscores the importance of getting tested if you have any suspicion of being exposed or before you mingle with loved ones. Critically, that’s going to be the case for a few months as we await widespread vaccination.
Before I go any further, I can’t emphasize enough the sorrow I feel for those who have lost loved ones or who have personally suffered or witnessed more serious cases of this disease. It is unpredictable and potentially cruel, and when I say that my wife and I were lucky, it understates both our gratitude and our fortune. Our experience redoubles my resolve to take all possible measures to prevent spreading the virus.
I developed a shallow, dry cough on the evening of Dec. 22. It was persistent enough to remind me of stories World-Herald medical writer Julie Anderson did early in the pandemic about initial symptoms.
Feeling worse in the morning, I followed health guidance to stay home from work and scheduled with TestNebraska. Results are coming back quickly now, and an email just before midnight confirmed that I had COVID. My wife tested positive the next day — even though she’d shown no symptoms. In retrospect, she said, she’d been tired for the previous couple of mornings.
Angye and I, in our 60s, have been quite careful, and really have no idea where we were exposed.
I’m among about a dozen people who have been working regularly in the newsroom. Our meetings, even among people in the office, are by Zoom, and we stay masked and distant when we talk in person. Most of the day, I’m in my individual office alone. All of our work stations have dividers. Since my diagnosis, no other newsroom workers have tested positive, and through these nine months, we’ve had no cases of transmission within the office.
My wife and I haven’t eaten at a restaurant since it got too cool for comfortable outdoor dining. She does our grocery shopping, avoiding peak times. We’re diligent about wearing masks.
And that’s the big lesson in this, to me: Angye wouldn’t have gotten tested and would have been an asymptomatic carrier had my symptoms been no worse than hers.
Clearly, the virus is everywhere. Its effects are unpredictable — a 41-year-old congressman-elect died of it just last week, among thousands of American lives lost weekly now.
In my case, my symptoms got worse for three days, culminating in one quite uncomfortable day. No small part of that rough day was worry about how much further things might progress. But on the fourth morning, I felt much better. My recovery was rapid after that. Lucky Angye was mainly just tired for a few days.
We’re glad we got tested. While my case was fairly obvious by the time I was off work for Christmas, I believed what I’d read in The World-Herald and elsewhere and behaved accordingly rather than trying to power through for a day or two to see if was just a cold — and potentially exposing colleagues.
We’re glad we spent a very few dollars last spring to get a pulse oximeter, which provided peace of mind.
We’re glad we wear masks, even if they didn’t prevent us from getting COVID this time. They might have reduced our initial viral load, might have prevented me from spreading the disease before my cough started and likely had a role previously in the newsroom not being a source of spread despite some potential exposures from cases brought in from outside.
Finally, I do understand, at least a little, what State Sen. Mike Groene said about being glad he’d gotten COVID. It sure wasn’t my wish — the virus is too dangerous and unpredictable to be so cavalier — but it is a relief to have gotten through it. My anxiety will drop as we await our turn to be vaccinated. But I’ll continue to take every measure I can to avoid spreading the virus.
