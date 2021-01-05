Letter from the editor: My mild COVID case shows importance of testing and safety measures

Angye and I, in our 60s, have been quite careful, and really have no idea where we were exposed.

I’m among about a dozen people who have been working regularly in the newsroom. Our meetings, even among people in the office, are by Zoom, and we stay masked and distant when we talk in person. Most of the day, I’m in my individual office alone. All of our work stations have dividers. Since my diagnosis, no other newsroom workers have tested positive, and through these nine months, we’ve had no cases of transmission within the office.

My wife and I haven’t eaten at a restaurant since it got too cool for comfortable outdoor dining. She does our grocery shopping, avoiding peak times. We’re diligent about wearing masks.

And that’s the big lesson in this, to me: Angye wouldn’t have gotten tested and would have been an asymptomatic carrier had my symptoms been no worse than hers.

Clearly, the virus is everywhere. Its effects are unpredictable — a 41-year-old congressman-elect died of it just last week, among thousands of American lives lost weekly now.