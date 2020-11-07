Letter from the editor: Navigating news coverage (and headlines) amid extreme tensions

Against this backdrop, as the results trickled in over the past few days, we’ve started to get what will be a steady stream of criticism of our coverage.

Why did we print so many photos of Kara Eastman? Why didn’t we show how casinos will destroy Nebraska?

That’s inevitable, and as journalists we simply work to be straight and professional in our news coverage. I am extremely proud of this news staff’s work this year covering difficult stories under limitations needed to protect their own and their families’ health. They are real pros and really good people.

Unfortunately, on Friday we suffered a self-inflicted wound with our lead headline on the front page. The headline inappropriately parroted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the election. A better headline would have reflected that Joe Biden urged calm while Trump attacked election integrity.

Our headlines must not take one side or the other’s word for things, and we must ensure that our wire copy from The Associated Press or Tribune Media (our two services) does not go beyond reporting and into opinion and speculation.