Letter from the editor: Navigating news coverage (and headlines) amid extreme tensions

This is an incredibly emotional time for the United States as the vote totals and consequences settle out from this week’s election. This has brought intense scrutiny of news coverage, which we welcome.
While this is not our nation’s first very close election, it had several elements adding to its complexity.
Strongly divided for several years, we voted amid a pandemic that has worn on us since winter, killing nearly a quarter million Americans and more than 650 Nebraskans. Already on edge because of the coronavirus, the nation confronted its ugly racial history again in May when the police killing of George Floyd sparked the biggest U.S. protests since the Vietnam War, with a protester shot to death in downtown Omaha.
The only apparent silver lining of year of horrors is that we had record voter turnout. Because of the pandemic, much of that was by early voting. Record turnout and lots of mail ballots slowed the count, and tensions rose.
We have known for months that, should President Donald Trump not win the election, he would challenge the integrity of the voting process, and have editorialized that those allegations are without basis and are irresponsible.
Against this backdrop, as the results trickled in over the past few days, we’ve started to get what will be a steady stream of criticism of our coverage.
Why did we print so many photos of Kara Eastman? Why didn’t we show how casinos will destroy Nebraska?
That’s inevitable, and as journalists we simply work to be straight and professional in our news coverage. I am extremely proud of this news staff’s work this year covering difficult stories under limitations needed to protect their own and their families’ health. They are real pros and really good people.
Unfortunately, on Friday we suffered a self-inflicted wound with our lead headline on the front page. The headline inappropriately parroted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the election. A better headline would have reflected that Joe Biden urged calm while Trump attacked election integrity.
Our headlines must not take one side or the other’s word for things, and we must ensure that our wire copy from The Associated Press or Tribune Media (our two services) does not go beyond reporting and into opinion and speculation.
Those stories will frequently say, as Friday’s did, that Trump has made “unfounded” or “unsubstantiated” assertions or claims “without basis,” because he does. And we’ll be criticized for that. We need context around those words to show that a phrase is being used with sound basis.
Similarly, we will look to our news services to fact check Biden as we move forward.
I am personally concerned at several levels about how things will play out over the next few weeks. If, as it appears on Friday afternoon, Biden will be our next president, my short-term hope is for a peaceful transition of power. My greatest hope is that all of us recognize that what we have in common as Americans is greater than our differences and emerge from these times more willing to search for that common ground.
I wish us all peace and health.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!