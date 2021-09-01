Letter from the editor: Nebraska has amazing medical expertise; let's follow these docs' advice

I feel blessed to have landed in Omaha as a cancer survivor in my 60s, with such remarkable medical expertise just down the street from where I intend to retire.

And, should I need that expertise to, oh, stay alive, I know I am darn sure going to follow the advice I get.

I’m willing to bet that north of 90% of Nebraskans would feel the same way if they had cancer or any other serious condition, and would brag to out-of-state friends about the quality of care they got right here.

And yet many among us now think they know better than these esteemed doctors when it comes to COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,500 people in this state. We have been lucky to have among the nation’s lower death rates — arguably in part because University of Nebraska Medical Center experts helped develop Nebraska’s early approach to fighting the coronavirus and because, in the early months, Gov. Pete Ricketts was clear in communicating the plan, including the value of masking and social distancing.