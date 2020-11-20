Letter from the editor: New anti-virus push and resilience can get us through these next few months

After nine months of grappling with the coronavirus, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour sees hope.

Hope that a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, though it may be a few months — but at least we can start to see the horizon.

Hope that “the spirit of Nebraskans,” as she put it, will see us through the current, still-rising spike in cases of COVID-19. Hope that a new media campaign will spread a broader, comprehensive message that reaches more people and helps them cope.

The statewide “Do Right Right Now” campaign, led by the Douglas County Health Department and Omaha Community Foundation, kicked off Thursday with an array of media partners, including The World-Herald, which will run public service announcements during the six- to nine-month campaign. The message also will appear on television and radio, billboards, bus benches and social media.

The messages at DoRightRightNow.org are familiar. Wear masks. Wash your hands. Socially distance. Get a flu shot. And take care of your mental health. A hotline is set up at 800-464-0258.

We all are weary of COVID and this lost year. Pour told The World-Herald she’s seen the strain in her organization, in her family and in the community.