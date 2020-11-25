Letter from the editor: Recent tragedies show the hard work of World-Herald reporters

Let me take you behind the scenes of a couple of the more than 200 local stories and videos posted on Omaha.com in the past week.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, and Jessica Wade, The World-Herald's night news reporter, was covering the second night of protests at police headquarters over last week's shooting of Kenneth Jones. She had been keeping our audience up to date with photos, videos and short updates on Twitter while providing the latest information for a story in Sunday's print edition.

Visual journalist Anna Reed, an Omaha native who, like Jessica and me, is a former World-Herald intern, heard a police call about a mass shooting in Bellevue. The two were at the Sonic restaurant in minutes, spending the next few hours — after print deadline — providing online updates about the tragedy unfolding there.

Before dawn, reporter Alia Conley and assistant metro editor Bob Glissmann had jumped in. By early Sunday, Bob reported that the suspect in the Bellevue double homicide had been arrested earlier in the week for identity theft, using someone else's Sonic app to order $57 worth of burgers and corndogs.

By the time we were done with online updates Sunday and Monday's print story, two other reporters, Reece Ristau and Kevin Cole, had joined the coverage.