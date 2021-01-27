Letter from the editor: Rely on our experts for insight on everything from Huskers to city elections

As an expatriate Nebraskan, living my entire adult life outside my home state before I returned a year ago, I relied on World-Herald sportswriters to understand what was happening with the Huskers.

After football games, I’d eagerly wait for Sam McKewon’s post-game, on-field videos to post. I devoured Tom Shatel’s columns, Dirk Chatelain’s analysis and the team’s overall coverage. When the volleyball team went on one of its title runs or the basketball team flirted with competitiveness, I turned to World-Herald sports for insight so I could enjoy games more.

It led me to become a digital subscriber a few years ago, so I had full access to all World-Herald content. Nebraska has always been home to me, despite my decades away, so my subscription, initially driven by sports, enabled me to be informed on things such as the M’s Pub fire, big actions by the Legislature and leadership at UNL, my alma mater.

Now, as editor, I read much of our coverage even before it’s published — and I still need the sports staff to make sense of this week’s events, specifically Luke McCaffrey’s departure, coming two weeks after Wan’dale Robinson left the football program. Those guys held the promise of happy Saturdays in the years ahead, and now they are gone.