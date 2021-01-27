Letter from the editor: Rely on our experts for insight on everything from Huskers to city elections

As an expatriate Nebraskan, living my entire adult life outside my home state before I returned a year ago, I relied on World-Herald sportswriters to understand what was happening with the Huskers.
After football games, I’d eagerly wait for Sam McKewon’s post-game, on-field videos to post. I devoured Tom Shatel’s columns, Dirk Chatelain’s analysis and the team’s overall coverage. When the volleyball team went on one of its title runs or the basketball team flirted with competitiveness, I turned to World-Herald sports for insight so I could enjoy games more.
It led me to become a digital subscriber a few years ago, so I had full access to all World-Herald content. Nebraska has always been home to me, despite my decades away, so my subscription, initially driven by sports, enabled me to be informed on things such as the M’s Pub fire, big actions by the Legislature and leadership at UNL, my alma mater.
Now, as editor, I read much of our coverage even before it’s published — and I still need the sports staff to make sense of this week’s events, specifically Luke McCaffrey’s departure, coming two weeks after Wan’dale Robinson left the football program. Those guys held the promise of happy Saturdays in the years ahead, and now they are gone.
This week and in the coming weeks, McKewon will look at the state of Husker football in the era of the transfer portal and the pandemic. Sam is just one of the subject matter experts on our staff, and the Huskers are just one of the many topics we cover in the more than 150 local news, sports and opinion items we publish weekly online. For example, with city elections coming in the spring, our metro desk is planning deep coverage you won’t get anywhere else, including a look at how Omaha is evolving and the key issues ahead.
I don’t want you to miss any of them, so we have an “Editor’s Special” digital subscription offer: $19.99 for 26 weeks of unlimited access or $26 for a full year. Fifty cents a week.
In addition, this week we launched a special newsletter for Creighton basketball fans. Jon Nyatawa, The World-Herald’s Creighton beat writer will provide even deeper analysis of the Blue Jays, with statistical trend reports and inside observations. The newsletter will have a free introductory period and then will carry a small subscription fee because it will be premium content beyond our already-extensive coverage. Subscribers will be able to interact with Jon, asking questions and leveraging his insight and expertise as the Jays make their postseason run in March. Sign up here.
The editor's favorite columns from 2020
A native Nebraskan and 1979 World-Herald news intern, I became the paper's executive editor in January after spending my career in other states. It's been quite the news year, from a pandemic to the nation's biggest protests since the Vietnam War and a community-wrenching homicide to another bitterly fought presidential election.
Along the way, I shared some impressions of the news and the joy of returning to Nebraska.
I moved back to Nebraska in January after 37 years away and reconnected with one of my best college friends, who had amazingly survived pancre…
In a 40-year career in daily news, I’d never covered, nor did I expect to cover, a pandemic that changed nearly every aspect of our lives. In …
I’m a product of public education, from kindergarten in Beatrice to my degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This development allowe…
Among the joys of being back in Nebraska is that I’m among fellow Husker fans and can even write about them now and then. As we kicked off a l…
I’m a political junkie. I wrote this on the afternoon of Election Day, before any polls closed. I shared what I would be watching that night a…
