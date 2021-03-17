Letter from the editor: Should Nebraska high school basketball evolve from the 1930s?

That wasn’t all. In Class C-1, Auburn and Adams Central trickled in an all-time low of 18 combined points at halftime.

“It was fodder for those advocates of a shot clock,” Pospisil wrote.

I watched the game on TV with a high school friend (observing social distance within my condo), a particular delight because we had traveled together to Lincoln in 1973 and ’74 to see our Orangemen lose to Omaha Central and Lincoln East in first-round tournament games back when Beatrice was in Class A.

Winning is much more fun than being outclassed by much bigger schools, but my friend and I bemoaned the lack of a shot clock. To be fair, both teams played terrific defense throughout the tournament, and, other than Beatrice holding the ball briefly as they led in overtime, neither team went into the four-corner stall that my dad described.

Still, it felt like if one team got a two-possession lead late in the game, it would be nearly insurmountable because the other team wouldn’t have to shoot. At best, the game was deliberate.

I emailed editorial page editor Geitner Simmons: “We should be for adding a shot clock in Nebraska high school basketball.”

Then came Monday and the inconvenient reality of nuance. The result is this column.