Letter from the editor: Should Nebraska high school basketball evolve from the 1930s?

Just about every March as I grew up in Beatrice, my dad would talk about playing basketball for Union Center High School, which closed many decades ago. He was proud of having scored 8 points in a game as the Union Center Orphans, so-called because they lacked a home court, tried to make it to the state tournament.
Last year, I was joking with World-Herald prep writer Stu Pospisil about Stu’s almost-supernatural historic research skills, and challenged him to find evidence of the time my father scored 8 points in a game.
Hours later, Stu sent me a clip from the Feb. 25, 1937, Beatrice Daily Sun recounting Union Center beating Clatonia 22-11. “The ‘Orphans’ teamed the ball well,” the story said, “forward Harlan Cripe shooting 12 points and Howard Essex only four less …” accounting for all but two of Union Center’s points.
I was reminded of this Saturday as I watched my high school’s team, the Beatrice High Orangemen, win the Class B state championship.
Kaden Glynn hit a dramatic buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the game in overtime against Elkhorn … making the score 29-29 after four full quarters. Had Glynn missed, Elkhorn would have won a state championship with fewer than 30 points.
Sure, 29 points would have been an offensive outburst in Depression-era basketball, but felt a little depressing here in the 21st century. Even the overtime final of 36-34 was the lowest-scoring Class B final since 1949, Pospisil reported. Without 3-pointers, which didn’t exist in 1937, the final in regulation would have been 27-24 Beatrice.
That wasn’t all. In Class C-1, Auburn and Adams Central trickled in an all-time low of 18 combined points at halftime.
“It was fodder for those advocates of a shot clock,” Pospisil wrote.
I watched the game on TV with a high school friend (observing social distance within my condo), a particular delight because we had traveled together to Lincoln in 1973 and ’74 to see our Orangemen lose to Omaha Central and Lincoln East in first-round tournament games back when Beatrice was in Class A.
Winning is much more fun than being outclassed by much bigger schools, but my friend and I bemoaned the lack of a shot clock. To be fair, both teams played terrific defense throughout the tournament, and, other than Beatrice holding the ball briefly as they led in overtime, neither team went into the four-corner stall that my dad described.
Still, it felt like if one team got a two-possession lead late in the game, it would be nearly insurmountable because the other team wouldn’t have to shoot. At best, the game was deliberate.
I emailed editorial page editor Geitner Simmons: “We should be for adding a shot clock in Nebraska high school basketball.”
Then came Monday and the inconvenient reality of nuance. The result is this column.
After some reading and a conversation with Jay Bellar, executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, I accept that a shot clock probably isn’t realistic for all 304 NSAA member schools, for three reasons:
They are pricy. Estimates are $5,000 to $10,000 to purchase and install shot clocks.
Clock operators would need to be found and trained at every school. That’s a lot to ask in some communities, where Bellar notes that school officials already often “have to beg people to be clock operators.” Significant questions would arise about when to reset the clock without the benefit of courtside video replay.
Because the National Federation of High School Activities Associations does not have a shot clock in its rules, having last voted it down a year ago, Nebraska would lose its national vote if it adopted a shot clock.
Eight states have followed that path, but Bellar said Nebraska values its vote. He notes that it’s really up to the member schools, so perhaps there’s a middle ground for the state’s larger schools to experiment.
Iowa last year used a 35-second shot clock for a two-day boys’ basketball event with approval from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the national federation. Maybe Class A and B Nebraska schools could try something similar and see how it feels.
I also suppose there’s a case for consistency — my dad would appreciate big games with scores in the 20s.
