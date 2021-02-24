Letter from the editor: Texas power outage leads to another needless partisan fact blackout

This insistent clinging to fossil fuels and braying about how the push for clean energy will cost jobs lacks vision about the wealth that can be created by modernizing our energy infrastructure. It represents a lack of faith in engineering, entrepreneurialism and American innovation. It ignores the compelling business case for clean energy.

Last year’s Clean Jobs America report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, a national, nonpartisan business group, said that nearly 3.3 million Americans work in clean energy (two-thirds of those are in energy efficiency), compared with about a million fossil fuel workers. Wind turbine service technician, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is forecast to be the fastest-growing job in the country this decade, with solar installers at No. 3.

Instead of clinging to coal, which is being priced out of the market besides being an immediate health risk, shouldn’t our great nation commit to creating millions of jobs by upgrading our power grid and making our buildings energy efficient?