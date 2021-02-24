Letter from the editor: Texas power outage leads to another needless partisan fact blackout

Last week’s cold snap and, particularly, Texas’ deadly power outages, made for a case study in modern politics and communication.
It’s too bad, because instead of misinformation fueling misunderstanding, we could take valuable lessons from what happened.
As soon as the lights went out across parts of Texas for varying periods of time, climate change deniers and fossil fuel promoters jumped in to blame the unreliability of renewable energy. Texas, which unlike other states, operates its own electrical grid, increased its wind energy production dramatically under Govs. George W. Bush and Rick Perry.
Last week, some of Texas’ windmills froze, but it was quickly reported that most of the state's electrical generation problem occurred because its deregulated natural gas infrastructure is not weatherized against such extreme cold.
Still, politicians ranging from Gov. Pete Ricketts to new U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose western Colorado district includes substantial natural gas production (as well as a growing amount of solar generation), seized the moment to argue for fossil fuels over renewable energy.
“You can just imagine if radical environmentalists get their way to pass the clean power plan or the Green New Deal, that these situations will become even more dire,” Ricketts said, touting coal and nuclear energy.
Boebert asserted that Texas has wind energy only because of mandates, though GOP legislators set renewable energy standards that the deregulated industry quickly passed.
This is political hyperbole that’s counterfactual. The U.S. electrical grid is composed of aging infrastructure facing dramatic challenges brought on not only by climate change but by obsolescence and cybervulnerability. This is just one of our national infrastructure issues being blocked by political polarization.
Despite authoritative information that wind energy was not responsible for Texas’ outages, that claim has become GOP orthodoxy. It’s a case study in misinformation.
Renewable energy critics acted quickly — Texans were still shivering in their homes — and the assertions were amplified on Fox News and other right-leaning media. Once a claim like this circulates in the partisan-media-to-social-media misinformation stream, it is rooted in the minds of those consumers.
Politics 1, Reality 0. Yet again.
This issue typically is framed as climate change deniers versus those who side with 97% of scientists who believe that the world is warming because of carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. Or as free market advocates fighting onerous regulation (yet Texas energy is broadly deregulated), or as renewable energy foes trying to preserve fossil fuel jobs.
This insistent clinging to fossil fuels and braying about how the push for clean energy will cost jobs lacks vision about the wealth that can be created by modernizing our energy infrastructure. It represents a lack of faith in engineering, entrepreneurialism and American innovation. It ignores the compelling business case for clean energy.
Last year’s Clean Jobs America report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, a national, nonpartisan business group, said that nearly 3.3 million Americans work in clean energy (two-thirds of those are in energy efficiency), compared with about a million fossil fuel workers. Wind turbine service technician, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is forecast to be the fastest-growing job in the country this decade, with solar installers at No. 3.
Instead of clinging to coal, which is being priced out of the market besides being an immediate health risk, shouldn’t our great nation commit to creating millions of jobs by upgrading our power grid and making our buildings energy efficient?
As Gov. Ricketts said in his criticism of the rolling blackouts lightly imposed in Nebraska to protect the regional power grid of which it is part, “This is the United States of America. We are not some developing nation.”
So rather than advocating for last century’s technology and fighting a losing battle to save dirty energy jobs, let’s unleash American know-how and creativity to boost the economy and secure our energy future.
Amory Lovins, cofounder of Rocky Mountain Institute, which has worked with the Pentagon, foreign governments and major corporations on energy efficiency and renewables, puts the problem this way: What people want from energy is cold beer and hot showers.
We don’t need to make that a partisan donnybrook.
