Letter from the editor: Thanks to our community columnists for a year of diversifying commentary

About a year ago, The World-Herald began publishing columns regularly from a group of community contributors. It was, I wrote last July when the initial lineup was set, “an effort to diversify the perspectives we offer and to encourage a robust discussion of local issues.”
In my view, it’s been a smashing success.
The columnists have told compelling stories, inspired readers and occasionally angered readers — sometimes accomplishing all three of these feats in the same column.
That’s good — you are not supposed to agree with everything published on opinion pages. Heck, I don’t agree with many items, including some from these columnists whom I invited to write for us. But I always enjoy understanding their points of view.
One of the contributors, Jeremy Aspen, has joined our editorial board as a community representative. Some months ago, Jeremy wrote in a column that a big part of what’s wrong with our politics is that they have been nationalized.
Rather than hewing true to the axiom that all politics is local, today we focus on the presidency and who controls Congress as if these were the alpha and omega of politics.
But in our day-to-day life, most of the issues that are most relevant have little to do with Washington, Fox News or MSNBC. Potholes, garbage pickup, snow removal, new developments, annexations, property taxes and the like demand that local politicians come together and find solutions.
Jeremy is right that our obsession with national politics — driven by social media and partisan cable networks and websites — polarizes our local discussions.
In July 2019, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, focused on only local issues on its opinion pages that month.
Mentions of political parties fell by more than half, and op-eds and letters focused on local issues such as architectural preservation and traffic. Digital readership of opinion content increased, and follow-up surveys showed that many more readers approved of the experiment than not.
Our community columnists were charged with sticking to local issues. “The goal is to have people writing about local topics relevant to their interests, neighborhood, community and expertise,” I wrote to them. “We’re not after Russian conspiracy theories or assessments of politicians, but of the business environment, street conditions, local race relations, matters of faith, pandemic recovery, local parks — things like that and more.”
For the most part, the group has stuck to that.
Among our other goals was to ensure that The World-Herald regularly offered commentary from people of color. We worked to ensure political balance in the group as well.
Without naming who fits where, seven of the 13 active columnists are non-White; I know that five are Republicans; and two focus mostly on business and their political affiliation is not clear to me.
We have a diversity of age, as well — the writers range in age from 24 to 78.
The group also changed a little through the year, reflecting the challenge Omaha and Nebraska have in keeping talented young people. Garry Clark, who was economic development director for Fremont, left to be president and CEO of the Snohomish County Economic Alliance near Seattle. Kate Ryan-Brewer, a filmmaker and author, moved to Washington, D.C., with her Air Force husband.
Joining the lineup have been former State Sen. Laura Ebke, Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan, former Douglas County Board member George Mills and, most recently, North Omaha business leader LaVonya Goodwin.
Mainstays have been Erica Wassinger, who writes about business startups; Preston Love Jr., longtime Omaha activist; Weysan Dun, retired FBI special agent in charge; Elexis Martinez, graduate student, basketball player and activist; Courtney Allen-Gentry, a holistic nurse; Rick Galusha, political science professor, radio host and former Old Market business leader; Leia Baez, South Omaha advocate; and Lynn Kirkle, an author who focuses on community matters.
They all have my gratitude — and my commendation. These are our neighbors, offering their perspective on daily life. Give them a read with an open mind.
