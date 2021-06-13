Letter from the editor: Thanks to our community columnists for a year of diversifying commentary

But in our day-to-day life, most of the issues that are most relevant have little to do with Washington, Fox News or MSNBC. Potholes, garbage pickup, snow removal, new developments, annexations, property taxes and the like demand that local politicians come together and find solutions.

Jeremy is right that our obsession with national politics — driven by social media and partisan cable networks and websites — polarizes our local discussions.

In July 2019, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, focused on only local issues on its opinion pages that month.

Mentions of political parties fell by more than half, and op-eds and letters focused on local issues such as architectural preservation and traffic. Digital readership of opinion content increased, and follow-up surveys showed that many more readers approved of the experiment than not.

Our community columnists were charged with sticking to local issues. “The goal is to have people writing about local topics relevant to their interests, neighborhood, community and expertise,” I wrote to them. “We’re not after Russian conspiracy theories or assessments of politicians, but of the business environment, street conditions, local race relations, matters of faith, pandemic recovery, local parks — things like that and more.”