Letter from the Editor: The long journey to a capital letter

Back in June, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police and the nationwide protests it sparked, the Associated Press was among major media organizations that decided to capitalize “Black” in “a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.”
At the same time, the AP said it was “continuing to discuss within the U.S. and internationally whether to capitalize the term white,” but was not doing so at the time. Other organizations took the same approach, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper group. Some said part of the reason for not capitalizing white was because white supremacist groups tend to do that.
The World-Herald is a member of the Associated Press, which is a cooperative of news organizations, and generally follows AP style. Most news organizations follow the extensive and thoughtful AP style guide, with local exceptions, as does The World-Herald.
As editor, I asked that we not immediately adopt the AP change on Black. I sought staff opinion, which was generally in favor, watched other media decisions and read arguments for and against the change.
Certainly, racial identifiers have evolved with language through the years.
Shirley Carswell, a Harvard journalism instructor and former Washington Post assistant managing editor, wrote in June that “In the past century, references to people of African descent have gone from ‘Negro’ to ‘colored’ to ‘Afro-American’ to ‘black’ and ‘African American.’ ”
Some media organizations, she wrote, used titles only for white people in news coverage as late as the 1950s, and, “In the 1920s, W.E.B. Du Bois and the NAACP launched a national campaign to get newspapers to capitalize the word ‘Negro’ as a sign of respect. It wasn’t until 1930 that The New York Times adopted the change.” Negro, of course, fell out of favor in the ’60s.
Similarly, terms we use for Native Americans have evolved.
Nonetheless, capitalizing Black didn’t strike me as the sort of substantive change we need to help overcome centuries of inequality. I also was concerned that the inconsistency between Black and white would stand out in a time of heightened tension and, simply, would violate what one former boss of mine called the “looks funny rule.”
As other organizations adopted the change and I realized that Associated Press stories that are posted on our website by a Lee Enterprises hub included the capital B, I capitulated in July.
At first, few readers noticed, but over time, we’ve seen a steadier stream of questions about the inconsistency between Black and white. Also in recent months, two major national media organizations, the Washington Post and Bloomberg News, decided to capitalize both. The National Association of Black Journalists recommended capitalizing all colors used as racial identifiers. The AP has promised to review its decision, though I can’t handicap whether that will lead to a change.
This is a lot of agonizing over a capital letter, but journalists care about the language and implications of its usage.
We have now decided that The World-Herald, beginning Thursday, will capitalize both Black and White in racial contexts.
Style is about consistency, after all, and equal treatment, even in capital letters, should be a guiding principle in racial questions. As to concerns that supremacists capitalize White in their writings, I would argue that if media begin to capitalize both Black and White, it will take away the power of the racists’ intent.
You likely will see some slips in wire copy, particularly on our website, where some material is not edited locally, but this is now our style and intention.
Randy Essex is executive editor of The World-Herald.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182
