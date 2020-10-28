Letter from the Editor: The long journey to a capital letter

Back in June, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police and the nationwide protests it sparked, the Associated Press was among major media organizations that decided to capitalize “Black” in “a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.”

At the same time, the AP said it was “continuing to discuss within the U.S. and internationally whether to capitalize the term white,” but was not doing so at the time. Other organizations took the same approach, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper group. Some said part of the reason for not capitalizing white was because white supremacist groups tend to do that.

The World-Herald is a member of the Associated Press, which is a cooperative of news organizations, and generally follows AP style. Most news organizations follow the extensive and thoughtful AP style guide, with local exceptions, as does The World-Herald.

As editor, I asked that we not immediately adopt the AP change on Black. I sought staff opinion, which was generally in favor, watched other media decisions and read arguments for and against the change.

Certainly, racial identifiers have evolved with language through the years.