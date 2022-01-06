Letter from the editor: Two years of big stories and the fiction that we must overcome

It has surprised and disappointed me how many Nebraskans believe the manufactured fiction that the 2020 election was stolen. We can go down rabbit holes chasing this fantastical notion or trying to disprove something that’s made up, but the simple truth is that absolutely no credible evidence exists of significant voter fraud or manipulated results.

It is no more true than conspiracy theories that 9/11 was a false flag operation or the Apollo 11 landing was really done on a Hollywood set, but has maintained traction because of money, disinformation poisoning our media ecosystem and the political advantage some believe they can gain.

This looms over civic life and civic journalism, and I believe our nation cannot move forward until this delusion is relegated to the corners of extreme thought where flat earthers dwell. Its promoters and politicians who disingenuously fail to denounce it as false are not playing with fire. They are juggling powerful explosives.

I appreciate conservative Nebraskans Don Bacon and Ben Sasse for telling the truth. It’s what leaders do.