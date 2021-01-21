Letter from the editor: We have endured troubles before; the USA will bounce back

These things are not solved, and the culture war so central to the Nixon-Humphrey-Wallace presidential campaign is just as bitter today, fanned by social media algorithms and new media business models that reward partisan division.

Lies that the election was stolen were fueled in this fashion, leading to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the largest assault on our seat of government since the British sacked the building in 1814.

All of this has our attention as we await widespread vaccinations in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Even here, 1968 echoes: Some tabloids called the Hong Kong flu the “Mao flu,” pinning blame on the Chinese Communist Party leader, similar to what some politicians have sought to do with COVID-19.

We are not going to be joining hands across America and singing “Kumbaya” anytime soon.

But we can strive for civility — certainly we have more common cause than real reasons for division. We must overcome the pandemic and work together to stabilize the economy. Leaders can move to tamp down conspiracy theories and restore confidence in elections.