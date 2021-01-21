Letter from the editor: We have endured troubles before; the USA will bounce back

What a terrible year.
The United States endured a pandemic, racial strife, widespread protests and a bitter presidential election as the nation debated how to disengage from the longest war in its history.
Yes, all of that happened last year. Today we are talking about 1968 — and the fact that the United States not only survived it and subsequent trials, but has since enjoyed tremendous success. We can take heart today — and perhaps commit to learning lessons that eluded us then.
1968, very arguably, brought even more fright and pain than 2020. Author William Manchester, in his excellent narrative history of America from 1932-72, “The Glory and the Dream,” titled the chapter on 1968 “The Year Everything Went Wrong.”
In addition to the Hong Kong flu, which killed 100,000 Americans and 1 million people globally over three years, ’68 crystalized our division over the Vietnam War.
In January, a week before North Vietnamese forces launched the Tet Offensive, North Korea seized the USS Pueblo, the first U.S. Navy ship taken by a foreign power since the British boarded the USS Chesapeake in 1807.
Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated just two months apart.
With more than 220 major campus protests in just the first six months of the year and major urban disturbances after King was killed, it seemed the world was coming apart.
President Lyndon Johnson, stunned by protests and antiwar candidates in his own party, decided not to seek reelection. After Kennedy was slain, the Democratic nomination went to Vice President Hubert Humphrey as Chicago police beat confrontational protesters outside the convention hall.
Richard Nixon won the election as a law-and-order candidate, benefiting from backlash against the protests and from segregationist George Wallace sweeping the formerly Democratic Deep South.
We were deeply divided.
So on this first full day after another constitutionally mandated transition of power, it is timely to note that the republic endured 1968 — and to predict that we will rise above the upheaval of 2020 and continue our sometimes-fitful, often-contentious march forward. Today, for example, we can point to the fact that our vice president is a woman, representing a belated bit of American progress.
Without question, 2020 showed us that our growth on racial issues has been inadequate since the 1968 Kerner Commission report examined the roots of violence in American cities in the ‘60s. The findings were summarized in a 2018 Smithsonian magazine article: “Bad policing practices, a flawed justice system, unscrupulous consumer credit practices, poor or inadequate housing, high unemployment, voter suppression and other culturally embedded forms of racial discrimination all converged to propel violent upheaval on the streets of African-American neighborhoods in American cities.”
These things are not solved, and the culture war so central to the Nixon-Humphrey-Wallace presidential campaign is just as bitter today, fanned by social media algorithms and new media business models that reward partisan division.
Lies that the election was stolen were fueled in this fashion, leading to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the largest assault on our seat of government since the British sacked the building in 1814.
All of this has our attention as we await widespread vaccinations in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Even here, 1968 echoes: Some tabloids called the Hong Kong flu the “Mao flu,” pinning blame on the Chinese Communist Party leader, similar to what some politicians have sought to do with COVID-19.
We are not going to be joining hands across America and singing “Kumbaya” anytime soon.
But we can strive for civility — certainly we have more common cause than real reasons for division. We must overcome the pandemic and work together to stabilize the economy. Leaders can move to tamp down conspiracy theories and restore confidence in elections.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, anathema to Democrats in his role as majority leader, struck a correct tone Tuesday, speaking of “great and hopeful opportunities to seize. … Our marching orders from the American people are clear: We are to have a robust discussion and seek common ground.”
We now shall see if he and President Joe Biden, who on Wednesday called for unity and listening to one another, can find that footing.
As 1968 wound down, we saw our common ground in a new way. As Apollo 8 circled the moon on Christmas Eve, astronaut William Anders shot a photo known as “Earthrise,” the first view we had of our planet from space.
It was an inspiring look at a beautiful place that we all must share. Still.
