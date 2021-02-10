Letter from the editor: When Trump's lawyer praised Nebraska jurists, it was a look back to 1893 -- and missed the mark

“An impeachment of any state officer shall be tried, notwithstanding such officer may have resigned his office, or his term of office has expired; and if the accused person be found guilty, judgment of removal from office, or disqualifying such officer from holding or enjoying any office of honor, profit, or trust in the state, or both, may be rendered as in other cases.”

The trial was to occur even if “his term of office has expired.”

So, while Castor may well be right that our state is “quite a judicial thinking place” and there may well be “some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska,” in the Trump case, the Hill ruling isn’t worth a hill of beans (an expression apropos to the period, because the internet tells me started circulating around 1863).

Also perhaps worth noting: In 1893, any misdemeanor and “drunkenness shall be cause of impeachment and removal from office." The drunkenness clause has since been removed.

