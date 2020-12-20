LIam Denning: Biden energy secretary to promote electric cars, auto-sector job support

“Investing in a low-carbon economy will ensure that Michigan remains a leader in the auto industry. The report (1) finds that by 2025, a low-carbon recovery plan could create 1.7 million new jobs in the U.S. State automakers like Ford and General Motors are producing a greater number of EVs, but policy incentives are needed to ensure that the cost-saving and environmental benefits are available to everyone.”

In the absence of more transformational measures such as a carbon fee, fostering innovation with a mix of federal dollars, regulatory tweaks and local support offers another way of encouraging American development of clean tech. Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based analysis firm, highlights the DoE’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan program as one important example. Since 2007 the program has lent $8 billion to the likes of Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. and still has about $10 billion of authorized funds waiting to be deployed.

Granholm’s appointment should also be viewed in the context of how Biden’s approach to climate policy is shaping up. Absent decisive Democratic Senate control, the locus of activity will be centered in the executive and agencies. That essentially boils down to obstructing and rolling back some of outgoing President Donald Trump’s deregulatory and pro-fossil fuel agenda.

It also means using administrative levers for pushing green industrial policy as judiciously as possible, a complex process of coordinating between different departments and actors at the state and federal level. Granholm can play a central role here, even if her own department isn’t ultimately the prime mover.