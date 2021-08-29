Lynn Kirkle: A determined woman's legacy lives on to support aspiring female wrestlers

Social media is a funny thing. You can follow the thoughts and posts of a world-famous actress, while at the same time learning exactly what side dish your least favorite co-worker served at their Fourth of July barbecue. You don’t always look to discover things about people you barely know, but sometimes it just happens.
Facebook is big for this. The majority of my Facebook friends are people I went to high school with, a large portion of whom I haven’t seen in many years. But they show up in my feed, so I get to see their dogs, their kids and the rest of their families.
One such friend, a person I went to junior high and high school with, posted pictures of his kiddo ALL the time. I didn’t really know him, but his love and devotion to his daughter was evident; he was a proud-papa-poster. I watched as his daughter grew, and I was fascinated when she became a wrestler in middle school. It was inspiring, seeing the scrappy smiling girl take on a sport which was usually just for boys, and according to Facebook, she appeared to be an excellent competitor.
Good for her, I thought; you break down those barriers, girl.
I scrolled past years of her successes as she stood victorious and smiley in a wrestling singlet. But on April 25, 2021, my scrolling stopped as I read the sad news that she’d passed away. Although I’d never met her, I was shaken by the loss of the 24-year-old whom I’d seen beaming on my timeline for so long. I started reading all the articles I could find about Allicyn Schuster, and I was blown away by how much her journey as an athlete spoke to the way she’d lived her entire life.
When she started wrestling in sixth grade, her only option was to wrestle boys; girls wrestling wasn’t sanctioned in Nebraska. That probably would’ve made me give up, but she loved the sport enough to take on that challenge. She wrestled boys throughout middle school, becoming the first girl in her school’s history to place in the Metro Tournament, and she wrestled boys in high school. It wasn’t always easy, mentally or physically, but Allicyn was tough and determined.
Once in high school, Allicyn’s goals grew loftier; she had Olympic dreams. She began travelling the nation with her coach and her family, wrestling females from every corner of the country. She became an All-American for the first time at the Girls Folkstyle Nationals, and went on to place third at the sport’s biggest national tournament. She trained with Olympians, made the USA National Team, won multiple national championships and went on to earn seven more All-American awards.
A hip injury led to her departure from wrestling, but that didn’t stop her from pressing forward with the charge to break down more barriers. She knew that most of her successes had come once she’d had the opportunity to wrestle other girls, finally being allowed apple-to-apple match-ups and comparisons, and she wanted other female athletes to have that option within their own state.
So she worked — hard, like she always had.
Allicyn became a coach and an advocate for girls wrestling. At the age of 20, instead of hanging out with friends and behaving like a stereotypical twentysomething, she was training wrestlers and writing letters, campaigning for Nebraska to recognize girls wrestling in our schools.
She was tireless in her efforts, and one week after her passing, the Board of Directors of the Nebraska School Activities Association voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport. Though bittersweet in its timing, the ruling came down with Allicyn Schuster’s fingerprints all over it.
On Aug. 28-29, the first Allicyn Schuster Girls memorial Wrestling Clinic will be held in Omaha at Skutt Catholic High School. The goal of the clinic, which is meant to become an annual event, is to introduce girls to wrestling, sharpen their skills, and build a parental network to support these young athletes. Staff will include legendary coach Mike Braun and Team USA Regional Training Coach Emma Randall.
An all-ages wrestling weekend, this event will allow athletes to work on technique with coaches, eating habits with nutrition specialists and explore important topics including mental coaching and team building. Registration is open at nitrotickets.com, and more information can be found at the tournament’s Facebook page, Allicyn Schuster Girls Memorial Wrestling Clinic — Facebook.
Girls wrestling may not have been available to Allicyn Schuster while she was in school, but now it’s available to countless other girls because of her.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” was released by Simon and Schuster in May 2021. This is her final contribution as a community columnist as she focuses on her roles as a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.