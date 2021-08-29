Lynn Kirkle: A determined woman's legacy lives on to support aspiring female wrestlers

Social media is a funny thing. You can follow the thoughts and posts of a world-famous actress, while at the same time learning exactly what side dish your least favorite co-worker served at their Fourth of July barbecue. You don’t always look to discover things about people you barely know, but sometimes it just happens.

Facebook is big for this. The majority of my Facebook friends are people I went to high school with, a large portion of whom I haven’t seen in many years. But they show up in my feed, so I get to see their dogs, their kids and the rest of their families.

One such friend, a person I went to junior high and high school with, posted pictures of his kiddo ALL the time. I didn’t really know him, but his love and devotion to his daughter was evident; he was a proud-papa-poster. I watched as his daughter grew, and I was fascinated when she became a wrestler in middle school. It was inspiring, seeing the scrappy smiling girl take on a sport which was usually just for boys, and according to Facebook, she appeared to be an excellent competitor.

Good for her, I thought; you break down those barriers, girl.