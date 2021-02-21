Lynn Kirkle: An Old Market find reveals an Omaha woman's life in the ’40s and sets off sleuthing

But Louisa unintentionally gifted me a ride-along to her daily life, and that was what mattered. Because of her meticulously detailed accounts, I didn’t simply read about what life was like in the ’40s; I felt it.

I strolled alongside her and Tim as they walked to the library hand-in-hand, a trip they took multiple times each week unless the weather was too chilly.

I was by her side when she took Tim to the Joslyn Museum for his weekly art lessons, and I was there when her son caught the measles.

I was with her as she hosted her first novel group, serving hamburger spaghetti casserole at her home while wearing her favorite rose wool dress, and I was with her in August of the same year (1947), when they sold that house on Paxton for $11,250.

The more I read, the more I wondered whether I should be in possession of such a weighty legacy at all. Reading Louisa’s daily recollections was enthralling, but it occurred to me that the context would be entirely different for her family.

Because how many of our childhood days are forever forgotten? We recall various moments, and a smattering of memorable events, but there are thousands of days that have been wiped entirely out of our minds, never to be retrieved.