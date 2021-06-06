Lynn Kirkle: Giving thanks for our restaurants, like Stella's, as memory-making locales

Recently, a high school classmate of mine tragically lost his daughter. In a Facebook post, he invited everyone to join his family for lunch at Stella’s Hamburgers in Bellevue. It had been his daughter’s favorite restaurant, so they were going to celebrate her life by eating her favorite meal together.

This really struck a chord with me, because after my own father died last year, my sister and I just had to go get a Stella’s burger (to-go at the time) for the very same reason. My dad moved to Omaha with the Air Force in the ’60s, and not long after, began frequenting the restaurant for lunch on a weekly basis.

Double hamburger — pickle and onion only — and fries, with a root beer on the side.

According to my father, when he was stationed in Vietnam, a sign at his camp denoted just how many miles it was to Stella’s Hamburgers back in Bellevue, Nebraska. The sign was a delicious reminder of what was to come when the war ended and he was finally able to return home.

Stella’s, named after Estelle Francois Sullivan Tobler, first opened in 1936. Stella converted one room of her family’s three-room house into a tavern, and a few years later she moved it to slightly larger quarters. It wasn’t until 1949 that she purchased the land where the restaurant currently resides.