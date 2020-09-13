Lynn Kirkle: 'I’m starting to feel selfish for not wanting to die'

It’s likely those irate customers were not aware of the situation and would have behaved differently if they’d known, but in these strange days, what do we know about any of our masked neighbors?

For example, I have asthma. Though it’s invisible to strangers, it is one of those nasty COVID “underlying conditions” that merits extra caution. I am more than happy to extend my own personal lockdown indefinitely — it’s my problem, after all — but suddenly I feel like a paranoid hypochondriac for worrying because so many others aren’t anymore.

Multiple members of my extended family — when I’ve declined to attend a gathering — have explained to me that the virus is already “out there” and that most people will contract it and never even know. Lighten up. I’ve gotten the eye-roll for choosing to drive 20 hours to my dad’s funeral instead of flying, as if my decision to road-trip across the country is the equivalent of madness.