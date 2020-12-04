Lynn Kirkle: In this season of giving, give some thought to 'essential' workers we overlook

Last week, as I was sitting in the school parking lot, scrolling through my phone and waiting for my kindergartener to come out, my car started making an awful sound. Then it started smoking — a lot — and smelled like a tire factory engulfed in flames. Naturally, I turned off the car. Only … the car refused. I took out the key but my car KEPT RUNNING.
Eventually — thank goodness — my vehicle gasped, sputtered and died. I called our go-to mechanic and he was able to get it to his garage and fix the old girl. I was so thankful he was willing and able to work on my car, because even though I stay home as much as possible, I have kids to drive to school and medicine to take to my mother.
I need my car.
This started me thinking about all of the “essential” employees who have been working throughout this pandemic. “Essential” brings to mind those remarkably brave health-care workers who are on the front lines, but we don’t always think of the many others who have kept things going since March, employees whose jobs don’t allow for them to work remotely.
Do we even recognize them? Do we know the names of these folks who make our lives safer right now? Do we consider how many people continue to do big and small jobs that put them at some level of risk?
For example, I’ve purchased all my groceries via drive-up services since the pandemic hit. I place my order online, drive to the store and an employee loads my groceries into the trunk. They do it rain or shine, hot or cold, and I am so unbelievably grateful that they’re willing provide this contactless service so my family and I can stay safe.
Construction workers are still out there, maintaining our roads and building our homes. The technicians who repair the bulldozers and excavators necessary for that work are still turning wrenches, as well, ensuring the heavy machinery required to move dirt can also keep on moving.
Plumbers, electricians, roofers, sanitation workers — we couldn’t function without them. Mail carriers, police officers, gas station attendants, truck drivers, train engineers — they have no work-from-home option. As much as we don’t want to think about it yet, we can’t forget snowplow drivers, either; what on earth would we do without snowplow drivers?
And — of course — the teachers. They are masked-up angels, engaging with our kiddos every day as local COVID cases rise, continuing to make education a priority in spite of the chaos.
So as the “season of giving” commences, perhaps we can enrich our holiday giving by adding to it some tiny little priceless gifts. Keep ringing those Salvation Army bells, helping out at the food bank and donating to Toys for Tots, but don’t stop there.
What if we spend the holiday season hyperfocused on kindness and patience? What if we truly concentrate — big-time effort — on just being nice? I know it sounds simple — boring, even — but I think at this moment in time, it’s of the utmost importance.
We might not be able to change the contentious political landscape, but we can let that grocery employee know just how much we value their work and what it means to us. We might not want to engage in a fruitless mask debate with our radical cousin, but why not engage in a friendly email exchange with our child’s teacher, letting them know how much we appreciate their extraordinary commitment?
Yell “thank you” to the UPS driver, throw up a wave when you see your neighborhood mail carrier, and consider being understanding when there’s a problem with any orders you might be placing.
Ask these workers how they are doing. Ask them their name. Remember it. Humanize them.
As Americans, we love to wax poetic about the days in our history when we came together during a crisis. Rosie the Riveter pops into our heads and we reminisce about just how resilient we are, how willing we are to band together for the common good.
Only it feels like we failed to grasp that opportunity this year.
But perhaps if we take this final month of 2020 and do everything in our power to exude kindness, we might be able to dislodge 2021 from this ledge of divisiveness and send it down a new path.
I’m not saying it’s going to change the world, but changing someone’s belief IN the world surely counts for something.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” will be released by Simon and Schuster in May 2021. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.
