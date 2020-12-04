Lynn Kirkle: In this season of giving, give some thought to 'essential' workers we overlook

Last week, as I was sitting in the school parking lot, scrolling through my phone and waiting for my kindergartener to come out, my car started making an awful sound. Then it started smoking — a lot — and smelled like a tire factory engulfed in flames. Naturally, I turned off the car. Only … the car refused. I took out the key but my car KEPT RUNNING.

Eventually — thank goodness — my vehicle gasped, sputtered and died. I called our go-to mechanic and he was able to get it to his garage and fix the old girl. I was so thankful he was willing and able to work on my car, because even though I stay home as much as possible, I have kids to drive to school and medicine to take to my mother.

I need my car.

This started me thinking about all of the “essential” employees who have been working throughout this pandemic. “Essential” brings to mind those remarkably brave health-care workers who are on the front lines, but we don’t always think of the many others who have kept things going since March, employees whose jobs don’t allow for them to work remotely.

Do we even recognize them? Do we know the names of these folks who make our lives safer right now? Do we consider how many people continue to do big and small jobs that put them at some level of risk?