Lynn Kirkle: Just because we have an opinion doesn’t mean we must share it

Wrong.

It started with a few promising story-appropriate comments underneath the article, but immediately escalated by way of someone’s statement that “Alaska is fine, but if California dropped into the ocean it would do the rest of the U.S. a favor.” That little unkindness was trailed by a comment on how the world would be better off if the president fell into the ocean, which was rebutted by someone else adding, “Get out of Mommy and Daddy’s basement and learn something.”

At that point a verbal sparring match took over the comment section, where it was debated which geographical areas along a certain fault line deserved to be wiped out by Mother Nature, and then the section just devolved into a raucous round of good old-fashioned name-calling that I stopped reading when I saw the words, “you worthless sack of skin.”

Why? Why is it necessary to rage-shout from the online rooftops? Is it the safety of the electronic devices we’re hiding behind that gives us this awful courage? Is this audacious boldness the result of political mimicry?

I don’t know exactly why we’ve become this way, but just because we have an opinion doesn’t mean we need to publicly share that opinion. Debate and dissention are necessary for growth and change, but random barking achieves nothing.