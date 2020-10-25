Lynn Kirkle: Just because we have an opinion doesn’t mean we must share it

The story broke last week about the homecoming party in a local suburb that resulted in 40-plus high school students testing positive for COVID. As I started reading the article, it was tough to believe that such a large number of parents and students would willingly disregard CDC guidelines and safety measures for the sake of a good time.
But as the parent of my own high school senior, it’s easy to see what the parental intentions had been. They want their kids to experience all of those sentimental coming-of-age milestones that the virus has been stealing, so I can sort of see how — with proper precautions taken — someone might attempt to offer their kids a homecoming alternative.
But the comments that followed the article made me forget the facts entirely and ponder a different question, one I often contemplate when on social media.
Why has it become OK for people to dispense their angry opinions online?
I’m not talking about commenting “murderers are the worst” after a story about a serial killer, and I’m not talking about constructing a logical argument and having healthy discourse on a contentious topic.
No, I’m talking about posting a comment like “freaking idiots” after reading a story.
Social media has led us to believe in the inherent value in our own opinion. If we post our thoughts and hot takes on Facebook, well, it just feels really great when people click that “like” button, doesn’t it? Those addictive clicks of support confirm to us that not only are our posts valid, but also that we should definitely spread our brilliant ideas to all the ends of the internet.
But should we?
What good comes from dropping a rude comment? A flat, insulting opinion does nothing to move discussion forward. We see this happening everywhere on social media, but the only thing it accomplishes is to further expand the yawning divide that exists between us all.
Will calling the parents who hosted the homecoming party “a bunch of freaking idiots” have any effect whatsoever on the outcome of the story? No. Conversely, will calling fellow commenters “idiots” while praising the party-planning adults make any sort of provable point to the opposition? Of course not.
The shouting changes nothing.
Looking for an example, I found an article on a national news outlet about an earthquake in Alaska that prompted evacuation orders. One would assume that is a pretty cut-and-dried, non-divisive story; surely there would be no rancor in response to such a tepid topic, right?
Wrong.
It started with a few promising story-appropriate comments underneath the article, but immediately escalated by way of someone’s statement that “Alaska is fine, but if California dropped into the ocean it would do the rest of the U.S. a favor.” That little unkindness was trailed by a comment on how the world would be better off if the president fell into the ocean, which was rebutted by someone else adding, “Get out of Mommy and Daddy’s basement and learn something.”
At that point a verbal sparring match took over the comment section, where it was debated which geographical areas along a certain fault line deserved to be wiped out by Mother Nature, and then the section just devolved into a raucous round of good old-fashioned name-calling that I stopped reading when I saw the words, “you worthless sack of skin.”
Why? Why is it necessary to rage-shout from the online rooftops? Is it the safety of the electronic devices we’re hiding behind that gives us this awful courage? Is this audacious boldness the result of political mimicry?
I don’t know exactly why we’ve become this way, but just because we have an opinion doesn’t mean we need to publicly share that opinion. Debate and dissention are necessary for growth and change, but random barking achieves nothing.
Right now we are a country divided, with a turbulent election and a winter full of COVID waiting for us on the horizon. The least we can do to weather this storm together is stop all the shouting.
Because now — more than ever — we should be picking each other up, not picking each other apart.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” will be released by Simon and Schuster in May 2021. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.
