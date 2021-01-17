Lynn Kirkle: Omaha's ghost mall echoes a community's collective memories

It was just a grouping of stores, a mash-up of corporate retail locations — I know that. And I’m all for progress, so bring on this ultracool new development.

But as the place that held so many of my moments gradually disappears, I mourn the ability to ever return to those spots. To never be able to stand exactly where I’d stood when the THINGS had happened in my life.

This sentimental recollection made me think about the idea of community. I’ve always considered my community to be my neighborhood, perhaps my school district, or even Omaha as a whole. But as I waxed nostalgic about Omaha’s ghost mall, it occurred to me that places — actual physical locations — can be a community, as well.

Because how many people had their own magical moments at that mall? We may not have all visited Crossroads together, but together we have a collective archive of memories that belong solely to that place. We were a community of mall shoppers who lived a myriad of life moments within those hallowed halls of commerce.

The same can be said for so many Omaha spots.