Lynn Kirkle: Postal Service is 'everything I could ask for in customer service, and more'

I expected delays in the actual shipments; I’d heard murmurs and was certain it would take an eternity for my parcels to reach their intended targets. But I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how quickly the turnaround has been. The Postal Service has exceeded its estimated delivery dates more often than not.

This made me think about the logistical magic that is the USPS. I can slap 50 cents on an envelope — and you cannot even buy a can of soda for 50 cents, mind you — and it magically travels from Omaha to Oregon in two days. I sent a book to a reviewer in Pennsylvania (for a mere $2.89), and she received it before I’d even had the chance to track the shipment.

This boggles my mind.

When I think about the price of gas and the wages of the postal employees, it doesn’t even make sense that it can cost so little for such a journey. Is Santa himself taking my letter in his sleigh or something? I cannot fathom complaining about a service that passes so little cost on to the consumer.

During the pandemic, when all the talk was about the USPS struggling to keep up as more people ordered items online, I encountered not a single issue. As someone with one of those wonderful COVID comorbidities, I relied heavily upon online shopping for just about everything. And not once was I disappointed.