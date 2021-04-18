Lynn Kirkle: Postal Service is 'everything I could ask for in customer service, and more'

This probably isn’t a cool thing to say, but I’m in love with the U.S. Postal Service in Omaha. I know that nationwide, there have been issues with the Postal Service as of late, so I’m pretty sure this might be a time when I’m supposed to jump on the I-hate-the-post-office bandwagon.
But to be honest, I am downright smitten.
You see, until recently, I hadn’t really sent many things through the mail. I’m a slacker on holiday cards (sorry, Auntie Ellen), and most of the people who receive presents from me are local. Our incoming mail magically shows up in our neighborhood mailbox and nothing has ever been lost (that I’m aware of), so I’ve never had an issue. In fact, our mail carrier runs — literally — from her truck to our porch if we happen to have a package.
So, if anything, my only thought on the USPS before now has been, dang, they are really physically fit.
But now I have a book coming out in less than a month, and what I hadn’t known about book promotion is that it basically consists of continuously mailing different things to different people. Postcards, bookmarks, flyers, actual books; I suddenly find myself visiting the post office every few days.
I’ve been shocked to discover that, for me, it’s been a delight. The postal employees at the counter are not only professional, but they are warm and friendly and beyond helpful. They joke, they help with customs forms if you’re a noob like me and didn’t know they were necessary when sending books to Canada; it’s everything I could ask for in customer service and more.
I expected delays in the actual shipments; I’d heard murmurs and was certain it would take an eternity for my parcels to reach their intended targets. But I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how quickly the turnaround has been. The Postal Service has exceeded its estimated delivery dates more often than not.
This made me think about the logistical magic that is the USPS. I can slap 50 cents on an envelope — and you cannot even buy a can of soda for 50 cents, mind you — and it magically travels from Omaha to Oregon in two days. I sent a book to a reviewer in Pennsylvania (for a mere $2.89), and she received it before I’d even had the chance to track the shipment.
This boggles my mind.
When I think about the price of gas and the wages of the postal employees, it doesn’t even make sense that it can cost so little for such a journey. Is Santa himself taking my letter in his sleigh or something? I cannot fathom complaining about a service that passes so little cost on to the consumer.
During the pandemic, when all the talk was about the USPS struggling to keep up as more people ordered items online, I encountered not a single issue. As someone with one of those wonderful COVID comorbidities, I relied heavily upon online shopping for just about everything. And not once was I disappointed.
Now, I’m aware that this is one person’s experience in one city. Perhaps the Omaha-area branches of the Postal Service are just better than the rest of the country, or maybe I’m sending items to places with their own exemplary post offices. It’s also possible that I’m the anomaly, and the service is atrocious everywhere else, for every other person, and I’m just lucky.
But as someone who all of a sudden finds herself relying heavily upon the mail to do business, the Postal Service has completely impressed me. I’m grateful for the inexpensive service they provide, and hopefully my experience will soon become commonplace.
Honestly, I cannot believe I just wrote an entire column about the post office, but in these negative times where we shout about every little thing that displeases us, I felt the need to do a cheer for those postal workers out here, getting it done. Also, they never make fun of my utterly illegible handwriting (to my face), so that alone makes them absolutely heroic in my book.
I’d love to chat about this further, but I have to go mail something.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” will be released by Simon and Schuster in May. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.