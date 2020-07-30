Lynn Kirkle: What if we tried education instead of escalation?

I’ve spent the past week writing an article that might never see the light of day.
I wanted to go big with my first community column, so my fingers hit the keyboard and I pounded out 700 or so well-intentioned words that I thought were gold. COVID, schools, racial tension, mask mandates; I was touching all of those burning hot buttons. I think after years of writing for Momaha and creating light-hearted pieces about the funny things your kids do, I was more than ready to tackle some serious issues.
So when I asked a friend to take a look at the article, I was a little taken aback when she grabbed a red pen and started circling. Like, a LOT. And her eyebrows were down. After a while, she stopped altogether and said, “Are you sure you want to do this to yourself?”
I was shocked by her reaction because though my column definitely took a side on these topics, I was positive I’d written my take in a thoughtful enough manner for it to offend no one.
But then it hit me; she was right, but not because my article was offensive. It was because at this moment in time, not only are we a country divided, but we’re divided and absolutely unwilling to consider the merits of any dissension whatsoever.
I’m guilty of this; if someone else had written the article from the opposing argument, I’m not sure I would’ve read it. I have a lot of strong opinions about politics and social issues, and my convictions are such that if I hear the other side start to wax poetic, well, bless their hearts, I don’t really think I need to hear what they have to say because I already know.
I am absolutely part of the problem.
Discourse is important to democracy, but we aren’t discussing things anymore. In most situations, we’re simply talking at each other and growing agitated. And if you doubt the merits of that statement, you only have to look to our politicians to see its truth. In the past week we’ve seen name-calling on the steps of Congress, a growled “shut-up” in the Unicameral, and a delightful flipping of the bird from one lawmaker to another.
So how do we go back to conversation? To the meaningful exchange of thoughts and ideas?
I don’t have an answer, but I might have an example. And it comes from social media, of all places.
A woman I went to high school with — we’ll call her Ellen — is a hospital pharmacist and her husband is an infectious disease physician. Ellen has posted a generous amount of helpful information on COVID-19 to her Facebook page, all fact-based articles from health care journals and medical professionals. She never posts her opinion, just informative resources. Still, because of the division that exists on this topic, she gets an equally generous number of negative — and sometimes angry — responses.
But where some might take it personally and begin to rage-type in all-caps, Ellen kindly responds to comments with facts and data. She poses questions and gives thoughtful answers, but her answers aren’t just the same regurgitated political talking points that we’ve all seen cross our feeds multiple times each day.
Nope. Ellen brings the receipts, quoting impeccable sources and proven statistics.
But in addition to that, she actually listens to those commenting on her posts. She dignifies their words with her considerate response. I’ve never seen her get heated in these exchanges, and it almost feels as if she genuinely hopes to both educate and be educated, as opposed to simply winning an argument.
Revolutionary concept, isn’t it?
Perhaps if we all attempt education instead of escalation — myself definitely included — we might be able to talk again soon.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” will be released by Simon and Schuster in May 2021. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.
