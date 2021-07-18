Lynn Kirkle: Why should it take a storm for us to look beyond our differences?

Last weekend’s storm was one for the record books. High winds — some that reached 96 mph — delivered a power outage that affected 188,000 utility customers and left a swath of destruction across the Omaha area. Downed power lines, snapped power poles, storm debris and broken limbs can be found all across the city.
But as we clean up, it’s heartening to hear an endless stream of stories about neighbors helping neighbors. I’ve heard tales of people spending entire days hauling away branches for multiple residents on their street, of citizens driving around, dropping off bags of ice for those without power, and of churches offering pizza and food truck items to people still without electricity.
In fact, UNO even opened the doors to its dormitories, allowing hundreds of out-of-state electrical workers to stay in their facilities while in town to help with the disaster.
Omaha always seems to step up and lend a hand when faced with disasters and tragedies, and it is incredibly inspiring. The winter storm of 1997, the tornado of 1975, the floods of 2018; When we truly need each other, we see people from all walks of life, with myriad differing backgrounds and political affiliations, forgetting our differences and pulling together in the name of community. Of human kindness.
It’s as if it’s easier for us to be on the same team when we have a common foe or cause.
Because when neighbors are working together to clear debris from the road so everyone can get out, what else matters but the task at hand? And when electrical workers are laboring to get the lights back on, does anyone care about politics?
Of course not.
Well … why does it take a disaster? Or a tragedy? I’m so proud of how #Omahastrong we can be, but what about a little #Omahakindness, as well?
Everything, as of late, has become political, and social media fans those crackling flames. Many of us — this writer included — often put incorrect values on our opinions and further the divide in the name of not budging. We’re not good at disagreeing anymore, it seems, and we’ve developed the dangerous habit of sharing one side of a story and then ignoring all differing thoughts. But diversity of thought is important; world-changing, in fact.
So what if we just stop? I’m not suggesting that we blissfully ignore important issues, but what if we just stop the arguing? I mean, has anyone ever convinced someone else to change their views by being hateful and argumentative? It seems to me that our actions — our thoughtful, neighborly, helpful actions — might more successfully illuminate our true character and ideologies than random shouting into the void.
There is such strength in our community when we all have each other’s backs, and that has been wonderfully evident over the course of this week. It doesn’t mean that we’re all going to start agreeing, sitting around a campfire and singing “Kumbaya.” But the things that divide us are often smaller in real life than they are on social media.
Because here’s the bottom line in real life: If my next-door neighbor is kind and helps me out in the face of disaster, I will be grateful. I will be grateful, and will happily return the favor if given the chance. When all the noise and distractions of life are quieted, those are the moments that matter. Being present — and kind — to our neighbors.
FDR once said, “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”
I think the guy might’ve had a point.
Disasters and tragedies force us to pare down our attentions and focus on these most basic concepts, and just imagine how wonderful life could be if we kept our foot on the gas of community kindness.
Lynn Kirkle is an author whose debut novel, “Better Than the Movies,” was released by Simon and Schuster in May. She’s a facilities coordinator by day and momaha.com blogger by night.