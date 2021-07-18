Lynn Kirkle: Why should it take a storm for us to look beyond our differences?

Because when neighbors are working together to clear debris from the road so everyone can get out, what else matters but the task at hand? And when electrical workers are laboring to get the lights back on, does anyone care about politics?

Of course not.

Well … why does it take a disaster? Or a tragedy? I’m so proud of how #Omahastrong we can be, but what about a little #Omahakindness, as well?

Everything, as of late, has become political, and social media fans those crackling flames. Many of us — this writer included — often put incorrect values on our opinions and further the divide in the name of not budging. We’re not good at disagreeing anymore, it seems, and we’ve developed the dangerous habit of sharing one side of a story and then ignoring all differing thoughts. But diversity of thought is important; world-changing, in fact.

So what if we just stop? I’m not suggesting that we blissfully ignore important issues, but what if we just stop the arguing? I mean, has anyone ever convinced someone else to change their views by being hateful and argumentative? It seems to me that our actions — our thoughtful, neighborly, helpful actions — might more successfully illuminate our true character and ideologies than random shouting into the void.