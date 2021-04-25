Marc Chase: Get ready for a new show of force in Midwestern journalism

After the governors of several Midwestern states pledged to work together in coordinating the reopening of their states from COVID-19 shutdowns, reporters from our Midwest region banded together to compare our states and put that pledge to the test.

As the pandemic spread into the crucial food supply centers of the Midwestern meatpacking industry, our reporters joined forces again, detailing the impact — from the worker to the consumer at the grocery store.

And when civil unrest sparked by police-involved shootings rocked our nation, investigative reporters throughout our markets took a deep collective dive into the issue of police diversity, creating a database of nearly 70 Midwestern police departments.

That data, in conjunction with U.S. Census estimates for all of our communities, became a comprehensive report card on how well — or poorly — the racial demographics of our police departments are matching up with the communities those departments are sworn to protect.

In short, our ability to rally resources, across communities and Midwestern state lines, is creating a faster way of providing a rich scope for our readers than our industry has ever before brought to bear.