Mary McNamara: These earlier presidential debates served the public better

Oh, League of Women Voters, please accept this nation’s most humble apology for ever doubting you and take the presidential debates back.

Tuesday night, as our “law and order” president ignored even the most generous notions of law and order regarding public debate — Guess what? You actually have to let your opponent talk! Without interrupting to call him stupid! — many noted that what we needed was not a moderator but a mom. Someone who, accustomed to dealing with the “it wasn’t me, it was him” bluster so popular among 7-year-olds could have shut down President Donald Trump’s beloved strategy of disrupt-and-deflect with the proper level of sternness.

Certainly, Chris Wallace was not up to the task; his interjections simply allowed Trump to suck him into his preferred method of communication: non sequitur anarchy. Former Vice President Joe Biden attempted to engage in what could reasonably pass for debate on the issues — but with Wallace unable to establish a tone of even occasional decorum, the Democratic contender too succumbed to the scrum.

Unlike many others, I cannot bring myself to blame Wallace. Attempts to keep Trump from interrupting were in vain, and short of shouting or verbally threatening the president of the United States, there was little the putative moderator could do except attempt to interrupt the interruptions.