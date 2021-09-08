Michael Barone: A conservative has positive things to say about Jimmy Carter

Carter also, in time, got two of the very biggest issues right. Inflation had been raging for years. With inflation hitting 13% by July 1979, Carter yanked his former appointee from the Federal Reserve and installed civil servant and Nixon appointee Paul Volcker. Over the next several years, Volcker squeezed out inflation by keeping interest rates high, even during a sharp recession. Reagan gets credit for supporting Volker, but Carter deserves credit for appointing him.

Another Carter accomplishment was executing a U-turn on foreign policy. Conservatives scoffed when, days after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Carter said his “opinion of the Russians has changed more drastically in the last week than even the previous two and a half years.”

But he changed not only his mind but also his policy, ordering a sharp increase in defense spending. Reagan and Caspar Weinberger raised spending even higher, and a decade later came the collapse of the Soviet Union and victory in the Cold War. Carter deserves some of the credit for that.

What about the Iran hostage crisis? There’s plenty to criticize about Carter’s policy toward Iran, but it’s important to put it in context. Iran’s hostage-taking violated the first principle of international law — diplomatic immunity. The United States was entitled to treat it as an act of war.