Michael Barone: Biden economy faces big challenges; extra stimulus doesn't help

But it takes time for entrepreneurs, managers and workers to develop new sustainable patterns of specialization and trade. And the Obama stimulus, on the advice of feminists, de-emphasized jobs for “burly men” and instead subsidized public-sector jobs, many of which (e.g., university administrators) subtracted rather than added value to the larger economy.

These past 22 months have seen large parts of the economy severely disrupted, while others are preternaturally busy as affluent elites work comfortably in home offices over Zoom. Many have responded by exiting the workforce, as many women did after female workforce participation peaked in the 1998-2000 boom.

Thus, workforce participation hasn’t rebounded to pre-COVID levels, and many employers can’t find workers to take open jobs. The disruption of formerly sustainable PSST shows up in supply chain delays, truck driver shortages, computer chip nonavailability and record numbers of people quitting their jobs last month.

It reminds me of the song “Take This Job and Shove It,” which came out in 1977, another year of high inflation, sluggish growth and economic policy misfire.