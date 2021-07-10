Michael Barone: Both parties are flubbing their election chances

I like to apply free market analysis to American politics. Within established laws, politicians compete for votes and are rewarded for maximizing voters’ preferences. As in economics, there are sometimes market failures, but mostly the system seems to be self-regulating.

This sounds nice, but it doesn’t seem to describe what’s been happening over the past five or so years. Both parties seem to be ignoring voters’ clear signals. Neither seems to be rationally maximizing its votes and its chances of winning presidential elections or congressional majorities.

National Democrats have indeed won the popular vote in six of the last seven presidential elections, but in only four did they have comfortable Electoral College majorities. Hillary Clinton lost 46 crucial electoral votes to Donald Trump by 77,736 votes in three states in 2016. In 2020, Joe Biden won 27 crucial electoral votes by an even smaller 42,918 votes.

Democrats’ positions on issues have given them a large electorate largely clustered in central cities, sympathetic suburbs and university towns. That puts them at a disadvantage in the Electoral College and in congressional and legislative contests in equal-population districts, because Republican voters are spread more evenly around the rest of the country.