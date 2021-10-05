Michael Barone: Dems need stronger policy arguments than 'Orange man bad'

The likely result is something like 1 million new illegal immigrants in the United States this year. This represents a reversal of the trend. The Pew Research Center says the illegal immigrant population peaked at 12.2 million in 2007, declined as post-recession net immigration from Mexico plunged to zero and leveled off at 10.5 million in 2017.

During that time, immigration has been shifting from Latin America to Asia and from low-skill to relatively high-skill newcomers. What’s the policy argument for that?

The best that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could summon up on Fox News Sunday was, “We do not agree with the building of the wall” — i.e., “Orange man bad” — and “the law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief,” i.e., asylum.

But as my Washington Examiner colleague Byron York points out, the same law allows the government to require illegal border-crossers to remain in another country pending resolution of their asylum claims. What’s the policy argument for dispersing them, without being tested for COVID, through all corners of the United States?