Michael Barone: Don't exaggerate the ramifications if the court overturns Roe v. Wade

Today, the leading pro-abortion rights constituency is white college graduates, especially women (as have been most college grads these past 25 or 30 years). Many will probably be enraged by an overturning of Roe. But the potential for partisan upheaval is limited because over the past 50 years, views on abortion have increasingly followed party lines.

Affluent college graduates since the mid-1990s have trended Democratic, increasingly so since Donald Trump rode down his escalator in 2015. As a result, most of those who might be moved to retaliate against anti-abortion Republicans have been voting Democratic for years. They may be especially motivated to vote, but affluent college grads are already the most reliable turnout demographic.

You can expect abortion-rights activists to stoke fears that a reversal of Roe will criminalize abortion in all 50 states. Of course, serious Democrats know better. In states like New York, politicians have been pushing laws that declare abortions legal until the moment of birth. Overturning Roe simply means that states decide.