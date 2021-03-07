Michael Barone: High turnout has helped both parties, leading to fierce competition

The last decade has seen a boom in voter turnout — for both parties. Between the 2012 and 2020 presidential elections, total voter turnout rose 23%, with Democratic turnout up 23% and Republican turnout up 22%.

Yet, because of the changing distribution of votes, the results were significantly different.

The 2012 election was not a close thing: Mitt Romney could not have reversed the Electoral College result without erasing Barack Obama’s margins of 481,806 votes in four states (Florida Iowa, Ohio, Virginia). By comparison, Donald Trump won in 2016 thanks to a margin of only 77,736 votes in three states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin), and Joe Biden owes his 2020 victory to an even smaller margin of 42,918 votes in three states (Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin).

One party’s gains with one voting bloc were largely offset by the other party’s gains with another. This left Democrats with a big popular vote margin but both parties facing a nail-biter to block the other from getting enough electoral votes.