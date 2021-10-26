Michael Barone: Iowa special election shows election trend favoring the GOP

Democrat Wesley Breckenridge won it twice by double digits — 51% to 38% in 2016 and 59% to 41% in 2018 — but by only 52% to 48% in 2020. After he resigned in 2021, Republican Jon Dunwell won on Oct. 12 by a 60% to 40% margin.

Trump lost in 2020 because he fell behind his 2016 showing among upscale voters and did not make sufficiently compensating gains among downscale white and minority voters. The Greenwich and Newton legislative results suggest Republicans have staunched the bloodletting among the affluent and have regained momentum with downscale voters.

This is in line with CNN analyst Harry Enten’s observation that, since April 2021, Republicans have been running well ahead of their November 2020 levels. It’s consistent with the widespread sense that Democrats are likely to lose — and may lose by a lot — the narrow 222 to 213 U.S. House majority they won in 2020.

The wild card in this is redistricting. Democrats control redistricting in relatively few states but seem to be bent on aggressively eliminating the few Republican-leaning seats in Illinois and New York, and are even targeting the single Republican seats in Maryland and New Mexico.