Michael Barone: Multiple signs of weakness for Democrats' political prospects

Nor are Biden Democrats doing all that well among the upscale voters repelled by Trump. The May 1 special election in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex resulted in the nomination of two Republicans in a district that Trump carried by only a 51% to 47% outcome last year. Republican candidates won 62% of the votes and Democrats only 37%.

This may reflect liberal apathy. The audience for Joe Biden’s April 28 speech was about 30% smaller than Trump’s audience for his 2020 State of the Union. Viewership of pro-Biden MSNBC and CNN is down by even larger percentages. And the never-Trump constituency seems to be fading as well.

Now that Trump is out of office and off Twitter, Trump haters are no longer watching to savor his latest outrage and schmooze over it with likeminded friends.

Meanwhile, upscale voters don’t seem enchanted with the woke Biden agenda when they see it up close. Across the metroplex, turnout was high as voters in affluent Southlake, Texas, voted 70% to 30% to oust school board members who mandated critical race theory instruction, which the Biden Education Department wants to encourage.

Their reactions were apparently similar to those of New York elite school parents, as reported by the Manhattan Institute’s Kay Hymowitz. So much for “systemic racism.”