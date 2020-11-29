Michael Barone: Partisans face complications in redrawing political boundaries

The current Republicans’ partisan advantage is not as overwhelming as it seems. Some eight states give some role in redistricting to supposedly nonpartisan independent commissions. Democrats have proved adept at gaming their proceedings. Voters have imposed restrictions on redistricters, and in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic governors can veto Republican legislatures’ plans.

Redistricters’ leverage is limited in the 35 states that have fewer than 10 congressional districts.

The most important thing to understand about redistricting is that the equal-population standard set by the Supreme Court in 1964 limits the advantage any party or faction can gain over the 10-year period between censuses. If you create too many 53% districts, you may end up losing most of them if your party’s percentage of the population in those districts falls five points. That happened to Michigan Republicans in the 2010s, just as it did to California Democrats in the 1960s.