Michael Barone: These factors boosted GOP to success in last week's elections

But in the Virginia exit poll, 84% said that parents should have a lot of or some say in what schools teach, and only 13% said little or none.

Similarly, Youngkin was not afraid to criticize public schools' use of materials championing critical race theory — the idea that Whites are irremediably racist. Children should learn the good and the bad about our history, he said, and to judge others by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

That predictably prompted charges of racism. Barack Obama, campaigning for McAuliffe, insisted, "We don't have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped-up culture wars."

But for parents, the education of their children is a serious matter, not a "phony, trumped-up" issue. More generally, cultural issues are more important to Americans, on both sides of the cultural divide, than economics. Although Biden Democrats have argued their economic policies would help the little guy, an ABC/Ipsos poll found that only 25% believe his reconciliation bill would help people like them, while 32% say they would hurt.

The advice of Democrats' MSNBC and CNN cheering squads — to double down on accusing voters of racism — is not helpful. So, for the moment at least, and possibly into 2022 and 2024, the nation Biden returned to in the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 3 no longer supports him or his party.