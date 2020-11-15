Michael Barone: Why pollsters missed the Republican election gains

“Republican supporters with degrees tend to work in graduate-dominated environments, where organisations and peers are more likely to enforce norms of political correctness,” Kaufmann writes in the British online magazine Unherd. “As a result, it is highly-educated Republican supporters who are most shy about revealing their beliefs at work.” He cites polling evidence that 45% of Republican college grads versus only 23% of Democratic grads “said they feared that their careers could be at risk if their views became known.” This is a case of political speech, in daily life and even in polling interviews, being suppressed out of fear.

Just as it is out of date to lament that big-money Republicans are buying elections, now that Democrats routinely outspend their opponents by a vast margin, so it is out of date to suppose that the greatest threats to free expression come in conservatives trying to stamp out obscenity and silence threats of violence.

The greatest threat to free speech today comes from the left: from college and university campuses with speech codes; from the social media monopolies where recent graduates shut down and stamp out information that, while accurate, may be (as a Biden press aide put it) “misleading”; from the corporate human resources departments that discipline and fire employees whose choice of words make anyone else “uncomfortable.”

When I was in the polling business, from 1974 to 1981, I came to think that one measure of a free society is that you could conduct polls there that turned out to be accurate. This year’s “steaming garbage” polls suggest that our society is significantly less free than we like to think. Pollsters will keep trying to improve their techniques. But if large numbers of Americans are afraid to speak freely, pollsters won’t entirely succeed.