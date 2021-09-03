Michael Kelly: James Martin Davis understood that each new day was a precious gift

As a defense lawyer, he handled lots of high-profile cases and often made news. But he was probably most widely known in Omaha for his annual Memorial Day columns in The World-Herald about the military, starting in 1981. In June, the newspaper published a book compilation, titled “Memorial Day: Our Nation’s Time to Remember.”

His 1987 column about the Vietnam War, stating what he said should go unstated, was reprinted in publications around the country.

“Of course we killed,” he wrote. “They were killing us so we killed them. That fact should never have to be discussed — it should simply be understood. So forgive us for not talking about killing, for those experiences are impossible to relate to other people. Even though it was a taboo that has been broken in every war since the beginning of time, it is still something we choose not to confess.”

His father, John Davis, served in the South Pacific in World War II, and his uncle and namesake, James Laferla, was killed in action in Europe.

James Martin Davis wanted to be a lawyer from childhood, watching “Perry Mason” on TV. After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1968, he entered Nebraska Law School but was drafted after his first year.