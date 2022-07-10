Michael Kelly: The new Leahy Mall changes a skeptic to a believer

In early 2019, city officials and philanthropists turned dirt in a groundbreaking for the renovation of the downtown Leahy Mall. I was not an enthusiast.

The mall was already our postcard park, its lovely lagoon and footbridge captured in countless photos — including one above my desk at home and another on the opening inside page of “Uniquely Omaha,” my 2016 book for The World-Herald.

When I learned of renovation plans that would fill in the sunken park and raise it to street level, I got a sinking feeling.

As the newspaper’s city hall reporter from 1973 to 1979, I wrote numerous articles about the demolition of late-1800s structures (the city took 104 parcels by eminent domain) and the creation of the mall. Later, I wrote columns about it through the years. Shoot, now the city was starting over?

After the groundbreaking, I said to civic leaders Ken Stinson and Mogens Bay, co-chairmen of the redevelopment: “Hey, Ken and Mogens, thank you for all you do for our community. But I don’t think I like this.”

Stinson, former CEO of the Kiewit Corp., chuckled and said, “I know you don’t.” (Before I retired, I had quoted city planners from the 1970s who also regretted the draining of the lagoon and the raising of a mall that had received national design awards.) Bay good-naturedly added: “Give us a couple of years. You’ll like it.”

Well, last weekend I walked among an estimated 50,000 attending some of the four-night grand-reopening events. Like most everyone else, I liked it. A lot. The new Leahy Mall is almost magical.

And the $300 million-plus price tag is split, with $250 million-plus from private donors and $50 million from taxpayers. How many communities would turn down that deal?

Though I retired to my Cincinnati hometown, I stay in close touch with my long-adopted hometown, Omaha. I followed the renovation’s progress, impressed by the workers’ skill and the Office of James Burnett redesign.

The night before the July 1 reopening, I heard the Omaha Symphony rehearsing. The construction fences of the past three years had been removed, but security guards kept folks away. In a lame attempt at name-dropping, I mentioned to a guard that, ahem, I knew Stinson and Bay. Sorry, the guard said, but nice try.

Next thing I knew, Ken saw me and we both waved. We first met more than 30 years ago when our daughters were high school volleyball teammates. He motioned me to come in. Before long, Tony- and Grammy-Award recipient Kristin Chenoweth said hello. The original Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway’s “Wicked” had walked across the street from the Farnam Hotel to rehearse with the orchestra.

The next night she sang like an angel and told charming, witty stories. Omaha wouldn’t be a good place for a “Real Housewives” TV series, the native Oklahoman quipped, “because y’all would nice-yourselves to death: ‘I’ll get the coffee. No, I’ll get the coffee. No, I’ll get it.’”

The next night, country music star Brett Eldredge sang up a storm. He told of his arrival in Nashville — at first, singing for two or three people, and later upgrading to a motel lounge. Saturday night at the Leahy Mall, thousands sang along with him.

The third night, 46 students from 21 Omaha-area schools performed “Fame the Musical” as part of the UNO Summer Musical Theatre Academy. And on the fourth night, the symphony played patriotic music for the Fourth of July, followed by fireworks.

Of course, the mall’s Performance Pavilion, a covered amphitheater, isn’t booked with national acts every weekend, and the spectacular light show of the reopening won’t always be on display. But there’s more to come.

The renovated Leahy Mall kept its iconic “jumbo” playground slides and added a few more. The area is beautifully landscaped, with six large sculptures, kids’ play areas and other attractions — including, yes, water features on the east end.

It gets better. Soon, the elevated Leahy Mall (partially opened in 1977) will connect with future improvements to the Heartland of America Park (1990) and to Lewis and Clark Landing (2003) along the Missouri River — a 72-acre trifecta. Overseen by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA), it’s hoped the area will become an activity mecca.

Gene Leahy, a Marine who served in Korea and became an attorney, a judge and mayor of Omaha from 1969 to 1973, pushed a “return to the river” movement that has led to many improvements. They included the Central Park Mall, as it was first called before it was renamed the Leahy Mall in 1992. (He died in 2000.)

From Mayor Gene to Mayor Jean (Stothert), city officials of both parties as well as a generous philanthropic community over the past half-century — and taxpayers, too — have helped change the face of Omaha.

We removed a lead-smelting plant and junk yards along the riverfront and have added the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the CHI Health Center Omaha convention center and arena, the Charles Schwab Field ballpark and the Holland Performing Arts Center, to name a few. Coming soon is a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper and streetcar lines.

Yes, we appear to be short one lagoon, and I do miss it. But as Kristin Chenoweth might say — she did say something to this effect — it’s a beautiful mall, y’all.