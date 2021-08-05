Michael Kelly: The Olympics continue to inspire us across the decades

After performing in the Gypsies Comedy Troupe in Omaha, she graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York City. She wrote for seven years at The New York Times, has reported for other national publications and today is a writer for CNN, covering investments and real estate.

At 16, Anna had attended a summer speech camp in Iowa City, Iowa, and met a boy named Michael Janson, from Philadelphia. They exchanged letters for seven years, then drifted apart. Years later, lawyer Michael noticed her byline in The Times and contacted his old friend. In 2009, when Anna was 34, they married in Omaha, and today are parents of three children in the Washington, D.C., area.

I learned all of that from published sources. But I didn’t actually know the Bahneys. Last week, I found a phone number and hesitantly tapped it. Mary remembered writing to me in 1984. She had put the column in Anna’s scrapbook, where it remains today in Omaha.

I’ve always said that one of the best compliments for a newspaper writer was when a reader clipped an article and placed it on the refrigerator, in a wallet or in a scrapbook. But what about today? The digital revolution has meant that much of what we read is in our laptops or our phones.