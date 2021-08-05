Michael Kelly: The Olympics continue to inspire us across the decades

“Our family has been watching the Olympic coverage on TV with great interest,” the letter began, but it wasn’t about this year’s Games in Tokyo. It was the kind of special handwritten missive, though, that a newspaper writer saves.
I came across it in my files recently while searching for something else. It was from August 1984, when I covered the Los Angeles Olympics for The World-Herald. The subscriber said she was touched by a column I had written, and had read it aloud to her 9-year-old daughter, who was following many of the events.
The column, inspired by the women competing that year, was about the increasing opportunities for girls and women in sports and other aspects of life. You can imagine its tone from the first sentence, itself in the form of a letter: “To my daughters and other girls.”
“The way things used to be,” the column said, “girls and women didn’t get a lot of the opportunities in school, sports, jobs, promotions, career choices that they get today. ... You don’t have to be a sports hero. Just be your best you.”
And so on, with references to 1984 stars such as marathoner Joan Benoit, gymnast Mary Lou Retton, sprinter Evelyn Ashford and University of Nebraska sprinter Merlene Ottey of Jamaica, who would win nine Olympic medals in her long career. Also to Julie Vollertsen of Palmyra, Nebraska, who didn’t play for the Huskers but was a key player on the U.S. women’s volleyball team, which won the silver medal.
Yes, that was long ago. And today the focus is not only on the achievements of Olympians, but also on mental health. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps, among others, have helped bring that issue to the fore.
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department, by the way, long has employed sports psychologists. Last month, the Big Ten Conference announced plans to hire a chief medical officer to protect athletes’ “physical and mental wellness.”
Back to the letter I received 37 years ago: It was from Mary Bahney, then living with her husband and two children in Grand Island. She wrote that her 9-year-old, Anna, was capable of reading my column herself, but Mom “wanted to make sure she understood every word.”
The Bahneys are true fans of the Olympics. While visiting a relative in Colorado Springs in March of ’84, the family had entered the U.S. Olympic Training Center and watched the women’s volleyball team play a practice match against Cuba. As Mary’s letter said: “We were not chased out, so we sat down and watched. Just the two teams, coaches and our family for a couple of hours. After that, we felt like we really knew the members of the USA team.”
The Bahneys (the name rhymes with “rainy”) later moved to Omaha and Anna became a state speech champion at Millard North. But she achieved much more.
After performing in the Gypsies Comedy Troupe in Omaha, she graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York City. She wrote for seven years at The New York Times, has reported for other national publications and today is a writer for CNN, covering investments and real estate.
At 16, Anna had attended a summer speech camp in Iowa City, Iowa, and met a boy named Michael Janson, from Philadelphia. They exchanged letters for seven years, then drifted apart. Years later, lawyer Michael noticed her byline in The Times and contacted his old friend. In 2009, when Anna was 34, they married in Omaha, and today are parents of three children in the Washington, D.C., area.
I learned all of that from published sources. But I didn’t actually know the Bahneys. Last week, I found a phone number and hesitantly tapped it. Mary remembered writing to me in 1984. She had put the column in Anna’s scrapbook, where it remains today in Omaha.
I’ve always said that one of the best compliments for a newspaper writer was when a reader clipped an article and placed it on the refrigerator, in a wallet or in a scrapbook. But what about today? The digital revolution has meant that much of what we read is in our laptops or our phones.
Since 1984, so much else has changed. We’ve learned much more, including about the sickening abuse of women. But hope remains for the 9-year-olds and other girls of today, some of whom are following the Olympics.
Mary and I spoke for 45 minutes. I knew from World-Herald archives that her husband, Dale, had retired as an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service and that Mary, who worked for Millard Public Schools, in 2015 received a lifetime achievement award from the Nebraska chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. I learned that their son, Craig Bahney, is an architect in Chicago.
In today’s technological age, I thanked her anew — as I had in a 1984 typed note — for her long-ago handwritten letter. Neither Mary Bahney nor I would say that our exchanges 37 years apart are of monumental note. Back then, I wrote something that meant something to her, and she replied with a letter that meant something to me.
It wasn’t an Olympic medal, but nonetheless was a golden moment.
Michael Kelly is a retired World-Herald columnist and editor. He was inducted this year into the inaugural class of the Great Plains Journalism Hall of Fame.