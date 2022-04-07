Midland Voices: For farmers’ sake, pass right to repair

If and when your car, pickup or truck breaks down, you have repair options. You can fix it yourself, have your independent repair shop fix it or take it in to the dealership.

As owners, we decide which option works best for us. Thanks to automotive right to repair laws, manufacturers are required to provide necessary repair materials to consumers and independent mechanics. That creates the competition in the repair market we all benefit from.

Because farmers don’t have right to repair for farm equipment, when their tractors, combines, windrowers or sileage cutters breaks down, farmers are at the mercy of the dealership.

Farm equipment manufacturers use the very same software farmers paid for to lock farmers out of the ability to fix their own equipment or take it to an independent repair shop. Farm equipment manufacturers force farmers to depend on their dealerships at their prices and their schedules. Since there is no competition, the cost of farm equipment repairs is high and the quality of the service is often low and slow.

When farmers get together, they share stories about how much simple sensor repairs cost and how long it took for the dealer technician to arrive. During spring planting, summer haying or fall harvesting, lost time amounts to a lot of lost money. After all, it was the sensitivity to limited time that drove farmers and ranchers to buy newer and bigger software-enabled equipment for hundreds of thousands of dollars in the first place.

Farm equipment manufacturers struggle to justify their monopoly strangle hold on their own customers with a variety of manufactured excuses similar to those previously told by car, pickup and truck manufacturers. They raise fears about warranty issues, safety issues or the concern of intellectual data ending up in the wrong hands. None of those problems developed with cars, pickups or trucks.

Federal Trade Commission investigators asked for hard data from both equipment manufacturers and right to repair proponents to get to the bottom on these concerns. Their report found “scant evidence to support manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions.” Instead, the FTC found that “the specific changes that repair advocates seek to address manufacturer repair restrictions like access to information, manuals, spare parts and tools were well supported by comments submitted for the record and testimony provided.”

Why do some farm equipment manufacturers continue to lock up the repair of their equipment? When in doubt, follow the money. John Deere company filings, for instance, showed that parts and services are three to six times more profitable than sales of original equipment.

Massive farm equipment dealership consolidation makes the service and parts challenges worse. A new report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found that there is one John Deere dealership for every 7,583 Nebraska farms and every 7.5 million acres of Nebraska farmland. So now, the nearest dealership might be over 100 miles away.

For Nebraska farmers and ranchers, right to repair is a financial, competition and fairness issue. That is why Nebraska Farmers Union and other farm and commodity organizations support Sen. Tom Brandt’s “right to repair” reforms in his priority bill, LB 543. His bill would provide farmers and independent repair shops with the software repair tools and other parts they need to fix farm equipment when it breaks. LB 543 is a commonsense way to solve this long-standing problem.

Since it is “now or never” time for LB 543 to receive first-round consideration this session, we are asking Speaker Mike Hilgers to put LB 543 on the general file agenda. Nebraska farmers and ranchers deserve repair options, choices and competition. Farmers and ranchers have been overcharged and underserved for far too long. The Legislature needs to step up and bring competition and fairness to farm equipment repairs.

John Hansen is president of Nebraska Farmers Union.