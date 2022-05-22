Midlands Voice: Catholics urge senators to support climate funding

This month, Catholics across the country are urging their U.S. senators to support the $555 billion in climate change funding passed by the U.S. House.

This national initiative, “Encounter for Our Common Home,” is co-sponsored by eleven national Catholic organizations, including Catholic Climate Covenant (founded with support of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops), and Caritas North America (which represents Catholic Charities USA and Catholic Relief Services).

As Nebraska Catholics from across our state speaking on behalf of many others, we hope and pray Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse will support this funding as a crucial step to benefit their constituents and care for our common home.

For the past 30 years, St. John Paul II, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Pope Francis have explicitly described climate change as an urgent moral issue. As St. John Paul II warned in 1990, the “greenhouse effect has now reached crisis proportions as a consequence of industrial growth, massive urban concentrations and vastly increased energy needs.”

Climate change is a moral issue for the church because its effects — like wildfires and food and water stresses from increasing drought — violate Catholic commitments to promote human dignity, protect human life, prioritize the poor, and care for God’s creation. The Omaha World-Herald story “Wildfires cause extensive agricultural losses in Nebraska” (May 2) illustrates the most recent impacts of climate change in our state. It also echoes years of warning from the Nebraska State Climate Office that the agriculture of our state’s farmers is especially vulnerable to increased drought.

As Nebraska Catholics, we worry about climate change in solidarity with farmers. Nebraska Catholics are also deeply concerned about the climate crisis as parents committed to the future of our children; as pastoral ministers serving the poor, vulnerable and marginalized disproportionately harmed by environmental degradation; as health care workers caring for those injured and sickened by more frequent and severe weather events; as service members watching Russian aggression funded largely by oil and gas exports; and laborers who would benefit from local jobs manufacturing and installing clean energy technologies.

The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that for humanity to have a greater than 5% chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C – beyond which warming is likely to accelerate and intensify — the world must peak global greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, cut emissions in nearly half by 2030, and reach carbon neutrality around 2050.

Meeting these goals requires rapid and widespread action. As Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI stressed, “Technologically advanced societies must be prepared to encourage more sober lifestyles, while reducing their energy consumption and improving its efficiency. At the same time there is a need to encourage research into, and utilization of, forms of energy with lower impact on the environment.”

The scale and timeframe of these actions necessitates state intervention. In the Catholic tradition, the state exists to promote collective action needed to protect the common good — to ensure we do together what individuals cannot or will not do alone. Thus, as St. John Paul II taught, “It is the task of the State to provide for the defense and preservation of common goods such as the natural and human environments, which cannot be safeguarded simply by market forces.”

As Catholic Nebraskans, we support the $555 billion in climate funds passed by the U.S. House. This includes tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles, support for U.S. manufacturing of clean energy technologies, and resilience financing to help vulnerable communities respond to wildfires, droughts and other impacts of climate change.

We urge Sens. Fischer and Sasse to support this funding and encourage those who agree to tell the senators by calling the Congressional switchboard at 202-224-3121.

Submitted by: Dan DiLeo and Christine Edmonds, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Omaha Deborah Goodenberger, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, McCook Pat Mertz, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sidney Patrick Powers, Christ the King Catholic Church, Gering Martha Shulski, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Lincoln