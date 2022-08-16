Midlands Voice: Overreach in Congressional 'antitrust' proposals

W hile labeled the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act,” portions of this Congressional proposal neither encourage American innovation nor promote U.S. online services.

Instead, they simply seek to limit the scope of business conducted by larger U.S. technology platforms in an overreach of federal regulatory authority into a globally competitive marketplace.

Antitrust laws and regulatory actions should ensure that consumers are not riddled with high costs and lack of choice in products or services. In this case, the proposed legislation instead merely focuses on restricting the service provided by certain large technology enterprises that have attracted large numbers of customers and provide generally affordable, convenient and popular services.

In so doing, the legislation potentially creates winners and losers in the global technology sector and chills the free market development of and attraction of capital to new, large-scale technology and application platforms in the future.

This is an important policy issue not just affecting large national companies, but all Nebraska businesses. In our workforce-challenged environment, where data analytics and information technology is ever more vital to the growth of our core industries (including agriculture and manufacturing to name just two), access to secure and dependable U.S. technology platforms and data storage is vital.

Our private sector technology ecosystem is a broad-based strategic asset for our country and our state.

For instance, in a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis conducted by Teneo, small business surveys evidenced that the vast majority of U.S. small businesses rely on key technology platforms to operate and run their businesses more efficiently.

Moreover, small businesses with higher adoption rates of technology platforms were more likely to see growth in sales, profits, and employment. Finally, 86% of small business owners confirmed that technology platforms helped their businesses survive during the pandemic.

U.S. policy leaders need to focus on building our U.S. economy and our global competitiveness, truly relieving inflation, and lowering the cost of living and doing business. Restricting U.S. technology platforms and the technology enablement of our businesses is not productive at this point.

Hopefully, members of Congress will make America’s competitiveness a top priority in Washington by opposing these proposals.