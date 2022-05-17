Midlands Voice: Paid internships will turn the tide in Nebraska’s ‘brain drain’ fight

The old saying might go, “it’s not the grades you make, it’s the hands you shake,” but in truth it takes equal parts classroom experiences and professional connections to launch a career today.

While student academic achievement is the primary mission of every university, the importance of building connections between students and prospective employers — primarily through internships — is undeniable. But not all internships are created equal, and neither are the outcomes.

A recent study from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that in 2021, students who worked paid internships were nearly twice as likely to receive a job offer than those who didn’t take on an internship at all. The study sends a very clear message: paid internships are the difference between meaningful employment and underemployment.

This matters even more when according to UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, Nebraska has lost 2,000 college educated people per year to other states over the last 10 years. To make matters worse, 72% of those losses are from individuals between the ages of 20 to 29 years old. Added up over time, the lost economic potential is staggering.

But why are paid internships so important? And what do paid internships have to do with young people leaving the state?

Students from low-income backgrounds — who often need to work part- or full-time jobs to support their academic journeys — quite literally cannot afford to work for free. At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, nearly 80 percent of our student body are already employed full- or part-time in addition to their coursework.

When we restrict who can gain meaningful work experience and build connections while in college based on their economic background, two things happen.

First, low-income students who are unable to take on an unpaid internship are at a disadvantage in the state’s job market, forcing them to look out of state for a career they can apply their degree to, or remain underemployed in Nebraska.

Second, because employers place an emphasis on internships during their recruitment process, the talent pool for them to pick from in our state shrinks, and those employers end up looking out of state for talent. Both outcomes contribute directly to what is called “brain drain,” or the emigration of high-skilled people from one state to another.

If we truly want to make a difference in our community and slow brain drain, universities in our state must play a more active role in connecting our students with paid internships in their communities. Similarly, as we attract talent from out of state, we must make an extra effort to retain those students and keep them in our Omaha community.

Earlier this month we announced a groundbreaking partnership with nearly 50 Omaha-based companies and non-profits called UNO Career Connect to close this gap. Through this program, partner employers that include Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and nonprofits pledge a certain number of internship positions to UNO students.

For UNO students — especially the one-third of our student body that is Pell grant-eligible and the roughly 25 percent that are Nebraska Promise eligible — it opens up new opportunities, experiences, connections that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

For employers, it provides a new level of access to the talent they need to move their businesses forward. Most importantly, for our state, it keeps top talent in Nebraska, effectively turning the tide against brain drain.

More than 1,800 UNO students received their diplomas during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Friday at Baxter Arena. Each of these students and the thousands more who will follow in the years ahead have an incredible amount of talent and love for their campus communities.

The graduates that we fail to keep in Nebraska will be another state’s gain.

We owe it to our students and the future of our state to give them every opportunity to work, live, grow, and make a difference right here in Nebraska.

Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, is the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.