Midlands Voices: 150 years ago, Omaha launched a bison hunt by Russian royalty

The three-day hunt proved successful. The grand duke would kill several bison, hunting them, as he had wished, with Plains Indians — a band of Sichangu Lakota under the leadership of Sinte Galeska (“Spotted Tail”). His last night in Camp Alexis, as the troopers called it, was also his 22nd birthday. He and his Army hosts would feast with Spotted Tail and his people, exchanging gifts, even flirting (it is reported) with the chief’s teenage daughter, to the music of the regimental band.

According the Lee Farrow, author of “Alexis in America,” although the grand duke and his party were in Omaha only a few hours, they squeezed a lot into it. She writes, “The imperial party appeared in Omaha late in the morning of Jan. 12, welcomed at the Union Pacific deport by several thousand people, including several classes of schoolchildren.” The brief stopover also included a visit to the governor’s mansion, then located at 18th and Farnam, a dinner and general public reception that allowed citizens to shake the grand duke’s hand.

While the role of Omaha may have been brief, its status as a gateway to the west and pivotal role in providing the logistical support for the enterprise made its contribution critical to the success of the hunt. A 2008-09 University of Nebraska-Lincoln archaeological survey of Red Willow Creek camp site — chronicled in “Custer, Cody and Grand Duke Alexis — Historical Archaeology of the Royal Buffalo Hunt” — recovered a number of intriguing artifacts, including lead seals from expensive bottles of French champagne. The hunters may have drank multiple toasts to each other’s countries and their health, but it got there through the efforts of Nebraska railway workers, sutlers and teamsters.

Bill Moore, a TEDx Omaha speaker and entrepreneur whose enterprises include EVWorld.com, is developing an immersive media project to recreate the events of Jan. 14, 1872, called “Ghost of the Buffalo Grass.”