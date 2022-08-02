Midlands Voices: A ban on menthol cigarettes can help save the lives of Black Americans in Omaha

While millions of American families have been harmed by the tobacco industry and its marketing tactics, Black communities in particular see disproportionately higher rates of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths — and menthol cigarettes are a big reason why.

At the Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition (MOTAC), we know that such disparities unfortunately hold true in Nebraska: Statewide, nearly 22% of Black adults are smokers, compared to nearly 15% of White adults, according to 2018 data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Menthol cigarettes — and flavored tobacco products in particular — have harmed the health and well-being of Black communities. Menthol, a chemical compound found naturally in peppermint and other similar plants, has a minty, cooling nature that makes it easier for people to begin smoking, easier to inhale smoke more deeply into the lungs — and harder to quit, according to the American Lung Association.

For decades, tobacco companies have heavily advertised menthol cigarettes in Black communities, promoting the addictive, dangerous product through Black publications and celebrities.

A 2007 study found that smoking-related advertisements were more highly concentrated in Black communities compared to their White counterparts.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 40% of excess deaths due to menthol cigarette smoking in the U.S. between 1980 and 2018 were Black people who smoked, despite Black Americans making up only about 12% of the U.S. population.

Menthol cigarettes have undoubtedly contributed to concerning public health data. Nationally, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death among Black Americans, claiming 45,000 Black lives every year.

Black Americans also die at higher rates from tobacco-related diseases such as cancer, heart disease and stroke — and lung cancer specifically kills more Black Americans than any other type of cancer.

Encouragingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this spring proposed the banning of the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Approval of these bans is crucial to reduce tobacco-related disease and death and prevent young people from ever starting to smoke.

In its proposed ban, the FDA specifically highlighted the toll that menthol cigarettes have taken on Black communities, noting that 92,000 to 238,000 Black lives could be saved over the course of 40 years by prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes.

In total, the ban could save more than 650,000 lives in that same time span, according to the FDA.

What can you do to help to reduce these harms in Nebraska and its Black communities?

Strategic prevention efforts and regulation of tobacco companies are necessary to reduce the harmful toll tobacco use takes on the health of Americans and its communities. This is why MOTAC formed in 1992 to strengthen tobacco prevention and control efforts in the Omaha metro area. We lead Douglas County in addressing tobacco-related issues through public policy, education and community action.

The Omaha metropolitan area must pursue public policy to eliminate the sale and distribution of mentholated cigarettes and other flavored tobacco. In doing so, our city would join more than 230 other municipalities who have taken steps to restrict flavored tobacco sales.

MOTAC calls upon Omaha and Douglas County elected leaders to take action to eliminate the sale and distribution of these dangerous products. Doing so would represent a major milestone in reducing the outsized toll tobacco products take on Black communities — as well as fostering a healthy, vibrant Omaha for everyone.

To learn more, please visit motac.org to subscribe to our newsletter, follow us on Facebook or Twitter, or become a member.

It’s never too late to quit smoking. People who are interested in quitting can access resources at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ I Want To Quit Tobacco web page, including the free Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or the web-based QuitNow program.